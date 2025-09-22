BMSD 2025 Upper Bracket Day 1: Overall standings and highlights

By Gametube
Published Sep 22, 2025 15:24 GMT
Los Hermanos ranks first after Day 1 of BMSD Upper Bracket (Image via YouTube/Krafton India Esports)
Los Hermanos ranks first after Day 1 of BMSD Upper Bracket (Image via YouTube/Krafton India Esports)

Day 1 of the BGMI Showdown (BMSD) 2025 Upper Bracket took place on September 22. Los Hermanos topped the overall standings with 57 points and two Chicken Dinners after its six matches. Orangutan stood second in the table with 53 points, followed by Gods Omen in third place with 48 points and one Chicken Dinner. Likitha came fourth with 39 points.

Bot Army and True Rippers scored 36 and 35 points, respectively, on Day 1 of the BMSD. Team Aryan, the BMPS 2025 winners, came seventh with 32 points, while Team Soul, Gods Reign, and GodLike collected 26, 20, and 20 points respectively. Marcos Gaming and Reckoning took 11 points each. Medal Esports was 24th with only four points.

Day 1 overview of BMSD 2025 Upper Bracket

Day 1 standings of BGMI Showdown 2025 UB (Image via Instagram/Krafton India Esports)
Day 1 standings of BGMI Showdown 2025 UB (Image via Instagram/Krafton India Esports)

Match 1 - Erangel - Groups A and B

Gods Omen emerged victorious in the first game with 22 points. Orangutan, FS Esports, and Los Hermanos also made a great start to the BMSD, scoring 18, 14, and 11 points respectively. Gods Reign, K9, and Meta Ninza failed to collect any points in this match.

Match 2 - Miramar - Groups A and B

Los Hermanos registered a brilliant 21-point victory in the second game of the day. Orangutan played well yet again and earned 14 points. Evox added eight points to its tally in this match, while Likitha and K9 Esports gained seven points each.

Match 3 - Sanhok - Groups A and B

Gods Reign won the third battle with 14 points. Likitha and Genesis played aggressively and achieved 16 and 15 points, respectively. Orangutan Gaming maintained its momentum and grabbed 11 important points.

Match 4 - Sanhok - Groups B and C

Team Aryan looked impressive in the fourth game and secured a 22-point Chicken Dinner. True Rippers and Bot Army managed 11 and nine points respectively, while NONX, Gods Omen, and Soul took eight points each.

Match 5 - Miramar - Groups B and C

Los Hermanos secured its second Chicken Dinner of the BMSD with 20 points. Gods Omen acquired 12 points, including six eliminations, while Bot Army and Soul clinched 11 points each in this match. Team Aryan got 10 crucial points.

Match 6 - Erangel - Groups B and C

True Rippers conquered the last encounter of Day 1 with 21 points. Team GodLike played well and grabbed 16 points. NONX and First Curiosity scored 10 and eight points, respectively.

