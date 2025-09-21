BMSD 2025 Upper Bracket Day 1: Teams, schedule, and how to watch

Day 1 of the BGMI Showdown (BMSD) 2025 Upper Bracket is set to take place on September 22. A total of 24 teams have been divided into three groups for the Upper Bracket. Each of them will participate in 16 matches. The top 12 teams will qualify for the Semifinals, while the bottom 12 will play in the Quarter Finals. No team from this stage will face elimination from the event.

The Lower Bracket stage of this year's BMSD was held from September 18 to 21, 2025. A total of 24 teams played in this initial phase. The top 12 teams from the stage entered the Quarter Finals, while the remaining 12 were eliminated from the event. This BGMI tournament features a massive prize pool of ₹1 crore and a spot for the PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) 2025.

Participating teams in BMSD 2025 Upper Bracket

BGMI Showdown 2025 Upper Bracket groups (Image via YouTube/Krafton India Esports)

Group A

FS Esports Meta Ninza K9 Esports Marcos Gaming EvoX Esports Reckoning Esports 8Bit Genesis Esports

Group B

Bot Army Los Hermanos Esports Likitha Esports 4TR Official NoNx Esports Gods Omen Gods Reign Orangutan

Group C

Victores Sumus Team Soul GodLike Esports Team Aryan True Rippers Cincinnati Kids First Curiosity Medal Esports

Schedule and how to watch

The opening day of the Upper Bracket will feature six games. On Day 1, Group B will participate in all six matches, while Groups A and C will play three matches each. Fans can enjoy these encounters live on the Krafton India Esports YouTube channel from 2:45 pm onwards on September 22, 2025.

Here is the schedule for Day 1:

Match 1 - Erangel - Group A and B

Match 2 - Miramar - Group A and B

Match 3 - Sanhok - Group A and B

Match 4 - Sanhok - Group C and B

Match 5 - Miramar - Group C and B

Match 6 - Erangel - Group C and B

The Upper Bracket of the BMSD 2025 features many top-tier teams, like K9, Soul, GodLike, Gods Reign, and Orangutan. These clubs will look to make a brilliant start to their Showdown campaign on Monday.

K9 Esports, led by Omega, recently won the BGMI Masters Series 2025. Team Soul, led by Nakul, has also performed well in the Masters Series. Orangutan recently clinched the iQOO Battlegrounds Series 2025, and Team Aryan won the BMPS 2025.

Some famous teams, like GodLike, 8Bit, and Gods Reign, had an average run in their past few events. These experienced lineups will hope to bounce back in the BMSD and secure a spot in the PUBG Mobile Global Championship 2025.

