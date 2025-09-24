BMSD 2025 Upper Bracket Day 3: Teams, groups, map orders, and how to watch

Day 3 of the BGMI Showdown (BMSD) 2025 Upper Bracket will be played on September 24. This stage features three groups of eight teams apiece. In the previous two days, Groups A and B have played six games, with Group C set to follow their exploits. Aaru-led Orangutan Gaming holds first position in the overall standings after Day 2 of the stage.

The BMSD 2025 boasts a total of 48 squads. The champions will earn a seat in the PUBG Mobile Global Championship 2025. The top eight teams from the event will also participate in the BGMI International Cup 2025, which features teams from India, Japan, and South Korea.

Participating teams in BMSD 2025 Upper Bracket

Group A

FS Esports Meta Ninza K9 Esports Marcos Gaming EvoX Esports Reckoning Esports 8Bit Genesis Esports

Group B

Bot Army Los Hermanos Esports Likitha Esports 4TR Official NoNx Esports Gods Omen Gods Reign Orangutan

Group C

Victores Sumus Team Soul GodLike Esports Team Aryan True Rippers Cincinnati Kids First Curiosity Medal Esports

Schedule and how to watch

Day 3 of the Upper Bracket will feature six matches across three BGMI maps. Group C will play in all six encounters of the day. Groups A and B will participate in three games each. Fans can catch these matches live on Krafton India Esports’ YouTube channel from 2:45 pm IST onwards.

Here is the map order for Day 3:

Match 1 - Erangel - Group A and C

Match 2 - Miramar - Group A and C

Match 3 - Sanhok - Group A and C

Match 4 - Sanhok - Group B and C

Match 5 - Miramar - Group B and C

Match 6 - Erangel - Group B and C

BMSD Upper Bracket overall standings after Day 2

Orangutan sat first with 84 points despite not winning any Chicken Dinners. Right behind them, True Rippers grabbed second spot with 80 points. FS Esports sat third in the table with points, closely followed by Los Hermanos.

Overall points table of Upper Bracket after Day 2 of BMSD (Image via Instagram/Krafton India Esports)

Gods Reign made a nice comeback on Day 2 and jumped to fifth with 65 points and three Chicken Dinners. K9 Esports, who recently clinched BGMS 2025, sat eighth with 58 points. Team Aryan and Genesis finished ninth and 10th with 54 and 53 points, respectively. Further down, Soul contended with a 12th-place finish with 44 points.

Team 8Bit jumped to 14th with 42 points, while GodLike Esports claimed 16th with 40. Victores Sumus and Medal were in the bottom two with 16 and 12 points, respectively, after six games.

