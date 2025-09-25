BMSD 2025 Upper Bracket Day 4: Livestream, teams, and map order

The fourth day of the BGMI Showdown (BMSD) 2025 Upper Bracket will be played on September 25. A total of 24 clubs are competing in the Upper Bracket. These teams have played 12 out of their total 16 matches in the past three days, and the remaining four will be played on the final day. Jelly-led True Rippers currently leads the overall points table.

The first to 12th ranked teams from the Upper Bracket will advance to the Semifinals. The 13th to 24th placed teams will move to the Quarterfinals. Twelve teams from the Lower Bracket have already secured their spots in the Quarterfinals.

Participating clubs in BMSD 2025 Upper Bracket

Group A

FS Esports Meta Ninza K9 Esports Marcos Gaming EvoX Esports Reckoning Esports 8Bit Genesis Esports

Group B

Bot Army Los Hermanos Esports Likitha Esports 4TR Official NoNx Esports Gods Omen Gods Reign Orangutan

Group C

Victores Sumus Team Soul GodLike Esports Team Aryan True Rippers Cincinnati Kids First Curiosity Medal Esports

Schedule and how to watch

On Day 4 of the BMSD Upper Bracket, each team will play four matches. Groups A and B will play in the first and second games of the day. Groups B and C will contest in the third and fourth encounters. Groups A and C will fight in the last two matches. All these six epic battles will be livestreamed on Krafton India Esports' YouTube channel at 2:24 pm IST.

Here is the schedule for Day 4:

Match 1 - Erangel - Group A and B

Match 2 - Miramar - Group A and B

Match 3 - Sanhok - Group B and C

Match 4 - Sanhok - Group B and C

Match 5 - Miramar - Group A and C

Match 6 - Erangel - Group A and C

Overall standings after Day 3

True Rippers earned first rank with 117 points and three Chicken Dinners after Day 3 of the BMSD. Team Soul played outstandingly on Day 3 and jumped to second position with 105 points and one Chicken Dinner. Orangutan and Los Hermanos finished third and fourth with 101 and 95 points, respectively.

Overall points table of Upper Bracket after 12 games (Image via Instagram/Krafton India Esports)

K9 Esports had a great run on Day 3 as the Omega-led squad moved up to sixth place with 83 points. Genesis was seventh with 83 points. Team Aryan, the BMPS 2025 winners, occupied 10th spot with 71 points. Popular teams like 8Bit, GodLike, Victores Sumus have had a mediocre run so far in the BMSD.

