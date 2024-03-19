Carnival Gaming wins Lidoma BGMI Masters Showdown 2024

Carnival Gaming conquered the Lidoma BGMI Masters Showdown 2024 after exhibiting dominance in the Grand Finals. The lineup posted 229 points in 24 matches. They picked up three Chicken Dinners and 139 eliminations there. The club sealed the first prize of ₹2.5 lakh to their name. Their star member, Hector, was the top individual performer with 42 kills and earned ₹25K.

Carnival Gaming made a slow start to the Finals but gained their tide on the second day. The superstar crew played their signature game in the last two days and achieved the Masters Showdown title. Goblin eliminated 40 players. With this win, the team boosted their confidence ahead of the Battlegrounds Mobile India Series (BGIS) 2024.

WSB Gaming ensured the second spot with 199 points thanks to their player Raiden’s performance. The organization was in the first position after the initial six encounters, but they faltered a bit on the second day. However, the side quickly made a comeback and ended up in second place, taking home ₹1.25 lakh in prize money.

Overall standings of BGMI Masters Showdown 2024 Finals

The Finals took place from March 16 to 19 between the 16 top teams from the Semifinals. These clubs collided with each other in 24 games. Here are the overall standings:

Carnival Gaming - 229 points WSB Gaming - 199 points Team XSpark - 177 points Team 8Bit - 167 points Hydra Official - 159 points Team Tamilas - 132 points Global Esports - 131 points Genxfm Esports - 126 points Autobotz - 125 points Team Soul - 121 points GodLike Esports - 121 points Aerobotz - 114 points Gods Reign - 108 points Reckoning Esports - 99 points Dragon Esports - 96 points Team Forever - 64 points

Team Xspark, led by Shadow, achieved third place with 117 points, including 122 kills. SprayGod took 40 kills and played a significant role in the squad. The BGMI team secured ₹50,000 in prize money.

Team 8Bit came fourth with 167 points and three Chicken Dinners. Their newest addition, Mac, played exceptionally well and claimed 33 eliminations. Hydra Official secured fifth position with 159 points and three Chicken Dinners in this BGMI tournament. Team Tamilas and Global Esports ranked sixth and seventh with 132 and 131 points, respectively.

Team Soul and GodLike Esports faced challenges in the BGMI Showdown Finals and finished 10th and 11th, respectively in the overall rankings. However, GodL Jonathan delivered well and picked up 41 kills overall. Gods Reign, led by Destro, came 13th with 108 points and had a disappointing tournament. Team Forever also had a poor event, as they finished last.