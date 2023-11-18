Celsius Esports wins BGMI Red Bull M.E.O. Season 6, Ninjajod claims MVP award 

Celsius Esports conquered the BGMI Red Bull M.E.O. Season 6 in a thumping fashion. The lineup leapfrogged many renowned squads and lifted the trophy. They garnered a total of 205 points with the help of two Chicken Dinners and 73 eliminations in 15 games. Orangutan Gaming claimed the second spot with 170 points, while Aslaaa Esports earned the third rank with 150 points.

Gladiators Esports displayed a phenomenal comeback on Day 3 and jumped to fourth spot with 121 points. Enigma Gaming and Gods Reign ensured fifth and sixth positions to their respective names. GodLike Esports struggled on the last day and slipped to seventh place with 108 points.

Revenant Esports (105) and Team Infinity (98) were ninth and tenth, respectively, on the overall table. Team Soul performed inconsistently throughout their 15 games and ended up in 11th place with 85 points. Big Brother Esports had a forgettable tournament, finishing in the bottom spot with 74 points. Ninjajod from Gods Reign was named the Most Valuable Player (MVP) of the contest.

BGMI Red Bull M.E.O. Season 6 Finals overall scoreboard and Day 3 overview

Match 11 - Erangel

In the day opener, Gods Reign put up an outstanding showcasing to clinch a 22-point Chicken Dinner. Celsius Esports impressed with their stunning performance, scoring 21 points. Revenant demonstrated some brilliant exploits and took 15 points, while Infinity and Big Brother achieved 13 points each.

Match 12 - Miramar

Alsaaa Esports presented amazing gameplay in the last zone to secure a 22-point victory. Orangutan also had a fantastic game, acquiring 23 important points. Celsius yet again did well and snatched 15 points to their name, while Enigma Gaming got 13 points.

Match 13 - Erangel

BGIS champions Gladiators Esports exhibited a sensational comeback in the third encounter of the day, grabbing a fierce 28-point Chicken Dinner. Infinity and Celsius Esports added 18 and 17 points to their respective accounts. GodLike eliminated Team Soul in the initial zone.

Match 14 - Sanhok

Global Esports won the second-last game of the BGMI Red Bull Finale with 28 points. Team XSpark and Revenant plundered 16 and 13 important points, respectively. Orangutan and Enigma collected 11 and 10 points for their respective names.

Match 15 - Erangel

The end encounter of the BGMI Red Bull Finale belonged to Celsius Esports, who secured a 26-point Chicken Dinner. Aslaaa and Team Soul earned 19 and 15 points, respectively, in this battle.