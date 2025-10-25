Chennai Esports Global Championship 2025 BGMI: Dates, prize pool, and format

The BGMI event of the Chennai Esports Global Championship (CEGC) 2025 is scheduled to be held from November 4 to 16, featuring a ₹50 lakh prize pool. Its Grand Finals will be held offline at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai, where 16 teams will compete for the title. The Tamil Nadu government-backed event is hosted by Skyesports.A total of 20 teams will be invited to participate in the CEGC BGMI event. Four teams have been selected from the qualifiers. Skyesports has revealed the names of a few invited teams. Many popular teams, like 8Bit, Soul, Orangutan, GodLike, and Revenant XSpark, are set to compete in the tournament.CEGC 2025 BGMI format and dates View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe tournament will be played in three different stages. Here is the format:Semifinals - November 4 to 7A total of 24 clubs will contest in the semifinals, 20 of whom were directly invited. The remaining four teams include three from the Closed Qualifier and one from the Female Open Qualifier.The top eight teams from the stage will earn their spots in the Grand Finals, whereas the bottom 16 teams will contest in the Last Chance Qualifier. No team from the semifinals will face elimination from the CEGC 2025.Last Chance Qualifier - November 8 to 11In this stage, 16 teams will battle for eight spots in the Grand Finals. Teams ranked 9th to 16th will be knocked out of the CEGC 2025.Grand Finals - November 14 to 16The top eight teams from the semifinals and the Last Chance Qualifier will play in the three-day-long Grand Finals. The Smash Rule will be applied to the third day of the finals.Invited teams so farGodLikeSoulRevenant XSparkGods ReignTeam TamilasOrangutan8BitK9 EsportsAutobotz EsportsVasista EsportsWELTTeam VersatileTeam AryanMany teams have made changes in their BGMI squad ahead of the Chennai Esports Global Championship 2025. For instance, Team 8Bit announced its new lineup, and GodLike added Manya and Spower to its squad. The participants will aim to win the CEGC title and end the year on a good note.Orangutan recently emerged victorious in the BGMI Showdown and occupied a spot in the PUBG Mobile Global Championship 2025. K9, Soul, and True Rippers also had a brilliant run there. These clubs will be among the top teams to watch in the CEGC.