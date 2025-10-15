GodLike Esports signs BGMI stars Manya and Spower

GodLike has signed Manya and Spower to its BGMI squad. Both players are well known in the scene and have played together in several major tournaments. For those unaware, the organization had recently bid farewell to PUNK and Simp, while Jonathan, Godz, and Admino were retained in the lineup. These changes to the club's roster follow a series of failures it faced during the past four months.Most recently, GodLike failed to perform well in the BGMI Showdown (BMSD) 2025, and was unable to secure a spot in the BMIC and PMGC 2025 events. Right after its poor run in the BMSD, the club parted ways with PUNK and Simp. Kronten, the owner, shared that the management would be taking tough decisions so that the organization could soon bounce back onto the scene.Manya and Spower join GodLike ahead of 2026 season View this post on Instagram Instagram PostOn October 15, 2025, GodLike officially announced the inclusion of Mohammad &quot;Manya&quot; Raja and Rudra &quot;Spower&quot; Banswani to its BGMI lineup. This was done through the organization's social media handles, with its official Instagram post's caption reading:“Old bonds, new beginnings, the reunion we all waited for. Welcome Manya and Spower”.Manya will be the captain of the team. He is known as one of the most successful IGLs in the BGMI scene, having won many major titles. However, he has struggled in the last year. He left Team Soul in July 2025 and then played for Global Esports in the BGMS 2025. He later competed in the BMSD 2025 while on Wyld Fangs' side.Manya and Spower have played together for a year and a half. Both contested for Blind Esports and Team Soul. Together, they have won some big events, including the BMPS 2023, Skyesports Championship 5.0, and Skyesports Champions Series.Spower recently played for Team 8Bit. However, he has played for GodLike Esports in the past. In fact, his recent signing is the fourth time he has joined the organization. He was a content creator for the club in 2021, and later joined the firm as an esports athlete for a few months in 2023. GodLike signed him again in May 2025, but he left the team just two months later.With the inclusion of these two players, the organization will look to improve its performance in the upcoming events. Under the captaincy of PUNK, the firm had finished third in the BMPS 2024 and second in the BGIS 2025. However, it has since faced tough challenges in the last few major events, including the BMPS, iQOO Pro Series, BGMS, and BMSD. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostDespite GodLike's disappointing performances in the past few events, Adamino and Jonathan have performed well individually. They also played key roles in the BGIS 2025, helping their team secure a podium spot. Both will aim to do better under the captaincy of Manya and help their club achieve respectable results in the upcoming events.