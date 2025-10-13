“Some tough decisions will be made”: Kronten after GodLike’s poor run in BGMI Showdown 2025

GodLike Esports had a disappointing run in the BGMI Showdown (BMSD) 2025 as the club finished 13th in the event. Kronten, co-owner of the organisation, reacted to the team’s performance, stating that the management would make some tough decisions very soon. The club also failed to secure a spot in the Battlegrounds Mobile India International Cup (BMIC) 2025.The BGMI Showdown concluded on October 12. Orangutan won the competition and grabbed its spot in the PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) 2025. The top eight teams from the contest have also advanced to the BMIC 2025. Four Japanese and four South Korean teams will also contest in the event.Kronten reacts to GodLike’s poor run in BGMI ShowdownRight after the conclusion of the BMSD 2025, Kronten apologized to fans for GodLike’s terrible run in the event. He posted this on his Instagram broadcast channel:“There’s no excuse for today’s performance - we didn’t play the way we should have, and that’s on us. We’re already reviewing everything that went wrong and will share our next steps soon. To all our fans and supporters - we’re truly sorry for letting you down. Your support means the world to us, and we’re committed to coming back stronger. Some tough decisions will be made, and we’ll be communicating those very soon.”GodLike has been struggling in the BGMI scene for the past few months. After finishing second in the BGIS 2025, the Punk-led team failed to perform well in many tournaments this year. After a series of failures, the organisation has decided to make changes in the lineup.GodLike will be making tough decisions for its BGMI lineup (Image via Instagram/Kronten Gaming)Jonathan from GodLike also reacted to the team’s performance in the BMSD. He won the Fan Favourite award in the event. He posted this in his Instagram Broadcast channel:“Didn’t make it this time again. I gave it everything I had, I really tried my best. All I’ve ever wanted was to play international again, and watching that dream slip further away honestly breaks my heart. But even through the disappointment, I’m so grateful for every bit of love and support you’ve given me. It means more than you’ll ever know. I’ll keep fighting, no matter how hard it gets.”GodLike had an average start to the BGMI Showdown, coming in 16th in the Upper Bracket stage. The squad looked impressive in the Quarter Finals and secured third place. The Punk-led lineup also delivered magnificent performances in the Semfinals and finished second in the overall standings. However, it faltered in the Grand Finals and ended up in 13th place. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostGodLike will now prepare for the BGMI Esports 2026 season. The organisation will aim to bounce back in the scene after a disappointing run in the second half of 2025.