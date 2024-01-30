ClutchGod wins Sportskeeda poll for best BGMI IGL

Vivek "ClutchGod" Horo emerged as the best BGMI IGL (In Game Leader) in the recent poll conducted by Sportskeeda. The star athlete won against Jelly in the final battle by securing more than 56% of the total votes. Hailing from Jharkhand, he currently plays for Gujarat Tigers and is a well-known name in this scene. He made headlines for the first time at the PUBG Mobile India Tour 2019.

Sportskeeda conducted a poll on its Instagram page for the best BGMI IGL among 16 players. After several stages of voting, ClutchGod and Jelly came face to face in the final round. More than 34,000 people voted in this poll.

Interestingly, the voting between Jelly and Manya attracted more voters than the final battle, as a total of more than 140,000 people cast their votes for this round. This likely happened because the athletes play for two of India's arch-rival organizations, Godlike and Soul. Initially, Manya from Team Soul was the frontrunner, but Jelly saw a surge in votes after his teammate Jonathan posted a story about him on Instagram.

Overview of Sportskeeda poll for best BGMI IGL

Sportskeeda poll results for best BGMI IGL (Image via Sportskeeda)

In the initial phases of voting, ClutchGod defeated Paradox and also beat his teammate Shadow. In the penultimate round, his opponent was Mavi, one of the best IGLs in the country. Surprisingly, 65% of the total votes went to ClutchGod, while Mavi got only 35% there. More than 46,000 people participated in this round of voting.

On the other side, GodLike’s Jelly beat Robin in the initial phase and then defeated Omega, who is the IGL for Carnival Gaming. After that, he hammered Soul’s Manya in the penultimate round. However, he failed to win against ClutchGod, a former athlete of GodLike Esports.

Destro, who won the BGIS 2023 and BGMS Season 2, defeated Sensei in his initial round but lost against Mavi. He is also regarded as one of the best in-game leaders in the BGMI scene.

ClutchGod's esports journey so far

ClutchGod debuted in BGMI Esports in 2019 while playing for Revenge Esports. He captured everyone's attention during the PMIT 2019 and won this official PUBG Mobile tournament under the leadership of Trilok.

Team Soul then signed him for PUBG Mobile Club Open - Fall Split: South Asia. He played for TSM Entity for more than a year and also won the PMIS 2020 while functioning as the captain.

GodLike Esports acquired the roster of TSM Entity in August 2021, after which ClutchGod played with the club for over two years. He contested for Numen Gaming in late 2023 and has now joined Gujarat Tigers for the BGMI 2024 season.