"Difficult to handle a YouTube channel and be a very successful esports player": BGMI star MortaL on not entering competitive scene of any game

Former BGMI pro Naman "MortaL" Mathur is among the most loved personalities in the Indian gaming scene. Having started as a PUBG Mobile YouTuber, MortaL became an esports player after founding the fan-favorite Team SouL. The famous BGMI/PUBG Mobile squad is active to date, but MortaL left the competitive scene quite some time ago.

One of Naman's followers recently asked him why he left the competitive scene and might not play any other game professionally. The ex-BGMI pro said,

"When I started (playing) competitively, it was not because I wanted to. But I enjoyed (it) a lot. I gave it whatever I had inside me. After that, I wanted to become a YouTuber, primarily a streamer, so I turned towards streaming."

The BGMI star further explained why he might not enter the competitive scenario of any game:

"These days, esports (scene) is so tough to crack, it becomes really difficult to handle a YouTube channel and be a very successful esports player."

MortaL is now associated with S8UL as a creator and actively streams games like Among Us, Minecraft, and Valorant. On the competitive front, Team SouL's Battlegrounds Mobile India roster is currently led by Sahil "Omega" Jakhar.

Note: The quotes in this article have been translated by the writer.

"Never say never": MortaL previously hinted that the old lineup of Team SouL's BGMI/PUBG Mobile roster might play in scrims

MortaL has clarified that he will not return as an esports player and will continue streaming on YouTube or other platforms. However, he hinted last week that older members of SouL might return.

A fan asked him whether "old SouL MortaL, Viper, Rega (Regaltos), and Aman will return" if BGMI makes a comeback. The creator claimed that the old lineup will not feature in the official tournaments but will possibly play scrims.

For the unversed, scrims are practice games played between two or more esports players or teams.

MortaL also revealed the best Valorant players during his recent live stream

Besides answering the answer about his return to the competitive scenario for any game, fans also asked Naman to pick the best Valorant players among the S8UL content creators. Here are the six creators chosen by MortaL as the best Valorant gamers in S8UL Esports:

Mithul "Binks" Nayak Harshvardhan "Kuzuri" Singh Panwar Ayan "Rebel" Ali Devdeep " Zeref " Dhar Aman "Aman" Jain Monika "Sherlock" Jeph

Interestingly enough, MortaL didn't name himself among the best players.

