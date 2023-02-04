"Don't want to cash in on their hard work": Hades on collaboration between Orangutan and PUBG Mobile team DRS Gaming

Nepal's foremost PUBG Mobile team, Da Real Soldiers, also known as DRS Gaming, has received much fame after putting up a dominant performance at multiple tournaments.

Recently, Vinay "Hades Plays" Rao, the head of esports for Orangutan Esports, aka OG, was asked about any chances of collaborating with Nepal's successful PUBG Mobile team.

Vinay ruled out any such possibilities as he said:

"One thing with OG is that we don't want to do any kind of partnership with anyone, although we did receive a lot of offers. We believe that if anyone wants to build a legacy, they should do it themselves. No one should help some or seek others' help to build their legacy."

He further explained his point by adding:

"We (Orangutan Esports) have built everything ourselves. On the other hand, DRS is obviously an outstanding organization. They have got a great lineup (PUBG Mobile). They have risen above everything due to their hard work. We don't want to cash in on their hard work and success because we pay them (hypothetically) for the merger. We will also put in our full effort, but the partnership built on the money is not great, especially when they (DRS) have worked hard."

Hades added that OG will not collaborate with any relatively new organization because of their beliefs regarding "building one's own legacy." The head of esports for Orangutan Esports also believed that if his organization succeeds in becoming a top name in Southeast Asia or globally, it might partner with someone, primarily a company unrelated to the gaming scene.

DRS Gaming created history by finishing second at PUBG Mobile Global Championship 2022 Grand Finals

The start of 2023 was memorable for Da Real Soldiers, popularly known as DRS Gaming, as they were competing at the world's biggest stage for PUBG Mobile esports, i.e., PMGC 2022. The S-tier tournament was extra-special for the Nepal-based esports team, as they claimed the first runner-up spot, while Turkish organization S2G Esports was crowned the winner.

DRS Gaming made history as it became the first South Asian team to finish second in the PMGC Grand Finals. It also earned them a hefty prize of $200,000 and acclaim on the global stage against the likes of Nova Esports, Four Angry Men (4AM), Alpha7 Esports, GodLike Stalwart, and more.

Previously, DRS was also the first runner-up at PMPL South Asia Championship Fall 2022 (held in October 2022).

Note: The quotes in this article have been translated by the writer.

