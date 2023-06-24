Dynamo confirms Hydra Esports' participation in BGIS 2023

Aaditya "Dynamo" Deepak Sawant has confirmed that Hydra Esports will compete in the BGIS 2023, a highly anticipated BGMI tournament. In his recent stream, he assured his audience that he would build a new lineup and compete in the upcoming Battlegrounds Mobile India Series, which is yet to be officially announced by Krafton (translated from Hindi):

"The official BGIS 2023 will be hosted in the coming month or two and Hydra Esports' lineup will be seen playing in that event. There will be some changes, which I will reveal in a few days."

However, Dynamo did not provide any clues or hints about new players, as he talked about revealing all the information later. He further mentioned taking some time to recruit personnel.

Following this announcement, Hrishav, a prominent member and esports player of the organization, expressed his elation in a livestream.

Hydra Esports to continue their quest for first BGMI trophy at BGIS 2023

Dynamo is one of the biggest gaming streamers in India, with a huge fan following. However, his organization, Hydra, has not accrued any major achievements in BGMI esports. The upcoming BGIS 2023 will offer a valuable opportunity for the firm to lift their first major trophy.

After BGMI's launch in 2021, the organization formed a new squad featuring Hrishav, Paavkilo, Nugget, and Wrath to participate in the inaugural BGIS event. Failing to deliver on expectations, the unit was eliminated in the early stage.

In March 2022, the organization refreshed the lineup, recruiting Dynamite, Zoro, Legend, Jaxon, Parv, and Nucleya. The side competed in the BGMI Master Series but couldn't find success and performed horribly.

Following the re-release of Battlegrounds Mobile India last month, Hydra Esports has not been seen playing in any third-party tournaments, leading fans to speculate that the organization will not be fielding a roster this time. Recently, Hydra bid farewell to several renowned content creators, including Vipul "Emperor Plays" Agarwal, Pratik "Alpha Clasher" Jogiya, and Ayush "Ayush is Live" Shukla.

On the final day of the Battlegrounds Mobile India 2023 Rising event, a few casters hinted towards the second edition of the Battlegrounds Mobile India Series (BGIS). Several professionals have also discussed this upcoming event on their YouTube channels. Numerous Indian organizations have already formed their teams ahead of the India Series and are competing in third-party tournaments.

