TSM, Hyderabad Hydras, and Hydra Official eliminated from BGMI Masters Series LAN event

The second BGMI LAN tournament of 2022, Masters Series, is now in full swing as top teams from the country are battling for a share of the massive prize pool. The third week Qualifiers concluded on July 7 with the top 16 teams qualifying for the Weekly Finals.

A total of eight teams did not advance to the Week 3 Finals. The tournament rules mention that only the points accumulated in the first week and the two weekly finals will be considered for the overall league standings that will decide the top 16 Grand Finalists.

Three teams have been eliminated from BGMI Masters Series 2022

TSM, Hyderabad Hydras, and Hydra Esports failed to qualify for both the Weekly Finals. The teams finished in 18th, 20th, and 22nd place with 59, 43, and 37 points, respectively, in the overall league standings after Week 2 as they collected the points during the first week. However, all three teams have been eliminated from the Masters Series 2022.

Week 3 Qualifiers ranking of Masters Series 2022 (Image via Loco)

TSM signed a new player, Wanted, for their BGMI roster just ahead of the event. Blaze played in the tournament as the IGL as Shadow, TSM's former IGL, left the team to join GodLike. It was tough for Blaze as he had not played a leadership role in the team before. The team faltered in the Masters Series, which resulted in their elimination from the event.

Under Shadow's leadership, the team won several third-party tournaments and also secured second place in the BGIS 2021. The first BGMI LAN, the All-Star Invitational, was also won by TSM. However, the side failed to qualify for the BMPS 2022.

Hyderabad Hydras, one of the best BGMI teams, could not display their best performance in the event. The side only scored 43 points in the first week and failed to secure a spot in both the Weekly Finals.

Led by AceBlack, the team was in third place in the All-Stars Invitational LAN event. The side will be looking to make a strong comeback in the upcoming tournaments.

Hydra Official, owned by popular streamer Dynamo Gaming, was the third team that did not qualify for either of the two Weekly Finals. The team was in 22nd position with 37 points in the league standings. The organization announced its new roster ahead of the BMPS 2022 in which the team secured 11th place.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far