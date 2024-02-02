ESL Snapdragon BGMI Pro Series 2024 Challenge Season Day 10: Teams, map schedule, how to watch, and more

Week 4 of the ESL Snapdragon BGMI Pro Series 2024 Challenge Season commences on February 2. All 32 participants will play their remaining nine matches. The best 16 teams on the overall points table will earn their seats in the LAN Finals, which are scheduled to be held from February 16 to February 18 in Noida.

Many well-known teams, such as OR, Hydra, Reckoning, and Medal Esports, are in the bottom 16 of the overall standings and will need to improve their ranking this week to play the LAN Finals. Other organizations, like Entity and Soul, are in comfortable positions and will likely play this week's matches with less pressure.

Participating teams in ESL Snapdragon BGMI Pro Series 2024 Challenge Season Day 10

Expand Tweet

These are the teams participating in the ESL Snapdragon BGMI Pro Series 2024 Challenge Season Day 10:

Group A

Global Esports GodLike Esports Autobotz Esports Blind Esports Gujarat Tigers WSB Gaming 4SHOT Esports Gods Reign

Group B

Chemin Esports Hydra Orangutan Carnival Gaming Medal Esports Skulltz Esports TWM Gaming TeamXSpark

Group C

Revenant Esports Reckoning Esports WindGod Esports Team Forever Alibaba Raiders Team Iflick Team Soul FS Esports

Group D

OREsports Team Together Esports Team Zero BIG BROTHER ESPORTS 8Bit Entity Gaming GENXFM Esports Team Prince

Day 10 map order and how to watch

Group A will face Group D in the first three matches of Day 10, while Group B will take on Group C in the last three encounters.

Day 10 of the Challenge Season will start on Friday, February 2, 2024, at 4 pm IST. You can watch all the matches live on the YouTube channels of ESL India and Nodwin Gaming.

Here is the map rotation for the day;

Match 1 - Erangel - Group A and D

Match 2 - Miramar - Group A and D

Match 3 - Erangel - Group A and D

Match 4 - Sanhok - Group B and C

Match 5 - Vikendi - Group B and C

Match 6 - Erangel - Group B and C

Overall standings after Week 3

Expand Tweet

After Week 3, Entity Gaming hold the first position with 288 points, while Team Soul sit behind them in the second spot with 278 points. Underdogs Chemin and WSB finished third and fourth with 277 and 263 points, respectively. Gods Reign, who recently signed the Gladiator Esports crew, ranked fifth with 237 points.

Carnival Gaming, comprised of former Team Soul players, secured the eighth position. Meanwhile, GodLike Esports finished 13th with 211 points and will need to play brilliantly to enter the BGMI Pro Series LAN Finals.

OR (190), Reckoning (186), and Team XSpark (176) secured the 20th, 21st, and 23rd spots, respectively. These experienced BGMI teams will have to improve their performances this week to stand a chance at reaching the upcoming LAN Finals.

Medal Esports, led by Paradox, finished 32nd and will need a massive turnaround in fortunes to qualify for the next stage.