ESL Snapdragon BGMI Pro Series 2024 Challenge Season Day 3: Overall standings, highlights, and more

The first week of the Snapdragon BGMI Pro Series 2024 Challenge Season wrapped up on January 14. Team Prince maintained their first rank with 95 points and two Chicken Dinners after nine matches. Gods Reign and Revenant collected 90 points each and gained second and third positions, respectively. Chemin Esports occupied the fourth spot with 89 points.

Fan-favorite BGMI squad, Team Soul, came seventh place with 84 points, which included 49 eliminations. Orangutan Gaming and Blind Esports earned 74 and 72 points, respectively. Team GodLike held 16th with 64 points. Team Carnival and XSpark have posted 62 points each.

Day 3 highlights of ESL Snapdragon BGMI Pro Series 2024 Challenge Season

Team Prince played awesomely in Week 1 (Image via ESL)

Match 1 - Erangel - Group C and D

Revenant Esports kicked off the third day on a strong note as they amassed a mammoth 31-point Chicken Dinner in the first encounter. Their newest member, Aquanox, picked up six frags. Alibaba Raiders and Entity held 15 points each, while Team Soul took 11 points.

Match 2 - Miramar - Group C and D

Genxfm Esports was phenomenal in the second round, securing a stellar 29 point-victory. TTE and Team Iflick got 14 and 11 points there. Team Forever and FS Esports obtained 10 points each.

Gujarat Tigers took 11th place in Week 1 of BGMI Pro Series (Image via ESL)

Match 3 - Erangel - Group C and D

Big Brother Esports pulled off an amazing 28-point Chicken Dinner. Team Forever garnered 20 points, 10 of which came from elimination. Alibaba Raidera and Entity also showed great gameplay to secure 16 points each.

Match 4 - Sanhok - Group A and B

Team XSpark presented their ideal potential in their first match of the day with achieving a 24-point victory. Chemin and GodLike Esports stole 15 points each from this Sanhok battle. Clutchgod’s six frags helped Gujarat Tigers grab 14 points.

Carnival Gaming ranked 19th after nine matches of Challenge Season (Image via ESL)

Match 5 - Vikendi - Group A and B

Orangutan Gaming displayed their impressive moves to win the fifth game with 25 points. WSB Gaming earned 17 crucial points, while Hydra and Chemin scored 11 points each. Team XSpark was eliminated by Global Esports without any points.

Week 1 overall standings of Challenge Season (Image via ESL)

Match 6 - Erangel - Group A and B

Hydra Esports made a terrible comeback in the sixth match, registering their first Chicken Dinner with 21 points. Blind Esports secured 20 points, including eight frags. GodLike Esports and Team XSpark were eliminated with only one point each in the last game of Week 1 of the ESL Snapdragon BGMI Pro Series Challenge Season.