ESL Snapdragon BGMI Pro Series 2024 Challenge Season Day 4: Overall standings, highlights, and more

Day 4 of the Snapdragon BGMI Pro Series 2024 Challenge Season witnessed an impressive performance from Chemin Esports, as they claimed the top spot with 138 points by dethroning Team Prince. Revenant Esports secured the second position with 133 points, while Entity Gaming made a significant leap, finishing in third place.

Blind Esports (108) displayed commendable gameplay on Day 4, climbing eight spots to secure the sixth position. Team Soul maintained their seventh rank with 107 points. Team GodLike and Carnival Gaming came 13th and 14th, respectively. Hydra Official ended Day 4 in the 19th spot, whereas Team 8Bit came 20th.

Day 4 highlights of ESL Snapdragon BGMI Pro Series 2024 Challenge Season

Challenge Season overall standings after Day 4 (Image via ESL)

Match 1 - Erangel - Groups A and D

Team GodLike started Week 2 with a victory and seven frags. This match witnessed an intense 4v4 clash between GodLike and WSB, with the former emerging victorious. Team 8Bit secured the third position with three frags, while Team Prince managed to gather 14 points.

Match 2 - Miramar - Groups A and D

In the second game on Miramar, BGMI team BLIND Esports claimed victory with 11 frags, showcasing Skippz's outstanding performance. This individual single-handedly eliminated eight enemies and earned the title of MVP. Entity and Gujarat Tigers secured the second and third positions with 11 and four frags, respectively.

Match 3 - Erangel - Groups A and D

Global Esports displayed exceptional gameplay in the third match, clinching the victory with 10 eliminations. NinjaBoi, a member of this lineup, earned the MVP title for his four frags. Gujarat Tigers secured the second position with six kills, while Team 8Bit — despite being eliminated early on — managed to acquire nine kills.

Match 4 - Sanhok - Groups B and C

Chemin Esports emerged victorious in the fourth match on Sanhok with two frags. During this game, Chemin Altu engaged in a heal battle outside the zone, showcasing strategic gameplay and eliminating Revenant. The latter team secured the second position with 12 eliminations. BGMI pro Fierce, from Revenant, earned the MVP title for his five-frag contribution.

Match 5 - Vikendi - Groups B and C

BGMI Team Carnival Gaming claimed the victory in the fifth match on Vikendi with 13 frags. Their star BGMI player, Goblin, was named the MVP for his seven kills. Sensei propelled Revenant to the second position with five eliminations, while Orangutan came third with eight frags.

Match 6 - Erangel - Groups B and C

The day concluded with Chemin Esports securing another Chicken Dinner with nine frags. TWM Gaming and Team Soul secured the second and third positions with four and six kills, respectively. Reckoning's Punkk was declared the MVP for his five eliminations in this game.