ESL Snapdragon BGMI Pro Series 2024 Challenge Season Day 5: Overall standings, highlights, and more

Chemin Esports remained first after Day 5 of the ESL Snapdragon BGMI Pro Series 2024 Challenge Season. The rising squad has accumulated 180 points, including 57 eliminations. Right beneath them, Team Soul played effectively today and jumped to second with 160 points. Entity Gaming and Gujarat Tigers have scored 140 and 139 points, respectively, after 15 matches.

Revenant Esports slipped to seventh with 130 points, followed by Blind Esports. Team Prince had a terrible outing as the squad slumped to ninth with 127 points. A marked improvement in performances led Carnival Gaming to 11th place with 124 points. Global and Orangutan finished 12th and 16th with 123 and 115 points, respectively.

Team GodLike dropped to 19th after securing a mere six points on Day 5. Further down, Team XSpark stood 25th with 91 points, while Reckoning and Medal Esports finished 27th and 29th respectively.

Day 5 overview of ESL Snapdragon BGMI Pro Series 2024 Challenge Season

Match 1 - Erangel

Autobotz Esports’ stunning play in the last few circles helped them secure a 24-point victory in the day opener. Alibaba Raiders earned 19 points, while Team Soul amassed 11 thanks to BGMI star Nakul.

Match 2 - Miramar

WSB Gaming came out victorious in the second battle with 21 points. With the same points total, Team Soul delivered another superb performance. Gujarat Tigers and Global Esports grabbed 19 and 15 points, respectively.

Match 3 - Erangel

Gods Reign's overhauled lineup defeated Blind and Team Soul in the last zone to clinch the third encounter. The Destro-led squad posted 26 points on the board. Further down, Team Soul and Blind garnered 21 and 17 points, respectively. Following a disappointing outing, GodLike Esports collected a mere five points.

Match 4 - Sanhok

The fourth match was clinched by TTE with 25 points. Not too far behind, Chemin Esports claimed 18 points, including eight kills. Entity and Team Prince managed 14 points each after showing some resistance.

Match 5 - Vikendi

TTE registered their consecutive second Chicken Dinner with a 24-point haul. Hydra Official secured 16 points with the help of six frags. Carnival Esports, led by BGMI pro Omega, secured 14 important points, while Chemin Esports settled for 13, including three kills.

Match 6 - Erangel

Team Zero finally made a comeback and won their first Chicken Dinner with 28 points. Meanwhile, Team XSpark added 17 points to their overall tally. Hydra Official and Chemin gained 16 and 11 points, respectively, in the last game of the BGMI Pro Series Day 5.