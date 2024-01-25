ESL Snapdragon BGMI Pro Series 2024 Challenge Season Day 7: Teams, map schedule, how to watch, and more

The third week of the Challenge Season of the ESL Snapdragon BGMI Pro Series 2024 kicks off on January 26, 2024. All the contestants have concluded half of their total matches in the phase during the initial two weeks. They will participate in their remaining games in the third and fourth weeks. This penultimate stage began on January 12, 2024, with a total of 32 squads.

The remaining two weeks will see heart-pounding contests among these teams as the Challenge Season boasts 16 spots for the next round. Entity Gaming and Chemin Esports were first and second, respectively, after the second week.

ESL Snapdragon BGMI Pro Series 2024 Challenge Season teams

Here are the 32 teams that are taking part in the BGMI Pro Series 2024 Challenge Season;

Group A

Global Esports GodLike Esports Autobotz Esports Blind Esports Gujarat Tigers WSB Gaming 4SHOT Esports Gods Reign

Group B

Chemin Esports Hydra Orangutan Carnival Gaming Medal Esports Skulltz Esports TWM Gaming TeamXSpark

Group C

Revenant Esports Reckoning Esports WindGod Esports Team Forever Alibaba Raiders Team Iflick Team Soul FS Esports

Group D

OREsports Team Together Esports Team Zero BIG BROTHER ESPORTS 8Bit Entity Gaming GENXFM Esports Team Prince

Day 7 schedule and how to watch

Groups A and B will take on each other in the first three encounters. Groups C and D will compete in the last three games of the day. Similar to the previous weeks, you can watch the upcoming matches on YouTube, Facebook, Rooter, and Loco channels of ESL and Nodwin Gaming at 4 pm. Here is the schedule for Day 7:

Match 1 - Erangel - Group A and B

Match 2 - Miramar - Group A and B

Match 3 - Erangel - Group A and B

Match 4 - Sanhok - Group C and D

Match 5 - Vikendi - Group C and D

Match 6 - Erangel - Group C and D

Overall standings after Week 2

Entity Gaming, led by BGMI pro, Saumraj, amassed 199 points, including 91 eliminations. Chemin was 10 points behind them in second place after 18 matches. Team Soul and TTE grabbed third and fourth positions with 186 and 171 points, respectively. Revenant and Gods Reign scored 166 and 159 points respectively.

Hydra (141), Blind (138), and Global Esports (131) ranked 11th, 13th, and 16th respectively in the overall standings. Team GodLike, led by BGMI star Jelly, stood 19th with 124 points.