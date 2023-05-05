Former BGMI streamer 8bit Thug refutes rumors of S8UL Esports' partnership with JioGames

Animesh "Thug" Agarwal, a former PUBG Mobile and BGMI (Battlegrounds Mobile India) streamer, is widely recognized by the Indian audience as the co-owner of S8UL Esports. The organization won Content Group of the Year at the Esports Awards 2022 and is known for its associations with multiple gaming content creators and professional players like MortaL, Scout, 8bit Mamba, SouL Omega, and more.

Most streamers associated with S8UL Esports are usually seen streaming live on YouTube and Loco, but they have been inactive on the latter platform for the past few days. Amidst inactivity from S8UL content creators, rumors hinting at the end of the organization's deal with Loco were posted by a few IGC news pages. There were also reports of a possible partnership between S8UL and JioGames.

However, former BGMI content creator and S8UL co-owner 8bit Thug has dismissed the rumors of a partnership between S8UL Esports and JioGames, calling them "baseless" and reaffirming that there is "no such scene." He also answered a fan's question about why S8UL creators were not doing streams on Loco (translated from Hindi):

"As I said, uh, when [S8UL creators were] streaming on Loco in April, everyone did a lot of hard work, like they worked A Lot, as you might have seen them [streaming] for eight hours. Due to that, YouTube and Instagram got neglected ... So, this month ... I mean [we have] asked everyone, but it's their choice how much they want to do."

For the unversed, rumors became more prevalent when BGMI star Tanmay "Scout" Singh abruptly ended his Loco stream and started streaming on YouTube.

BGMI star Scout abruptly ended one of his recent streams on Loco

Timestamp: 0:59

During a recent stream on Loco, Scout ended the stream quite early, surprising many of his viewers. However, during his next stream (which was on YouTube), the popular S8UL content creator explained why he went offline on the streaming platform Loco.

Here's what he said during his livestream on YouTube (translated from Hindi):

"An urgent meeting came up after [I started] the Loco stream. So, as it happened, I was going to stream on Loco, but there was an urgent meeting I had to attend. I couldn't attend the meeting during the stream, so I ended the Loco stream swiftly, and in the place of Loco, I am doing a longer stream on YT."

The statements from both Thug and Scout make it clear that S8UL Esports is not currently considering a partnership with JioGames.

