Full version BGMI trailer featuring Jonathan, Dynamo, and Kronten leaked ahead of official YouTube release

Battle Royale enthusiasts in India are going into a tizzy as the full version BGMI trailer was leaked before its release on YouTube. The final version of the most-awaited battle royale game in India was released a few days ago. No word has been revealed about the iOS release, and only Android users can enjoy the game now.

To celebrate the return of BGMI, Krafton arranged a battle of popular BGMI streamers called Launch Party. The two-day event recorded a peak viewership of over 5 lakh fans. In the end Team Snax was announced the winner, followed by Team Kronten and Team Ronak.

BGMI trailer featuring Jonathan, Kronten, and Dynamo leaked

The full version of the BGMI trailer named “(AW) BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA – Download Now” was leaked online ahead of the official release. The BGMI trailer is marked as Unlisted.

Unlisted videos cannot be viewed by users if they search for it online. The videos are not even available on the YouTube channel. The only way to view Unlisted videos is by sharing the link.

The BGMI trailer features Jonathan, Kronten, Dynamo and Bollywood star Arshad Warsi. The start of the trailer is very similar to the official pre-registration trailer. Instead of news of pre-registration, Arshad Warsi rushed into the room prompting the three influencers to download the game.

Exciting rewards as assured by the BGMI trailer

It further showed the trio enjoying a match with Arshad Warsi. The BGMI trailer assured players of some exciting rewards given below:

On signing in: 1 Supply Crate Coupon

On reaching one million downloads: 2 Supply Crate Coupons

On reaching five million downloads: 1 Classic Crate Coupon

On reaching ten million downloads: Constable Set

While Android users are super-excited to enjoy the game, iOS users are still unsure about the battle royale title’s release. The Krafton team informed the players via the Support section that they will keep players updated in case of any developments. iOS users can keep tabs on the website for any official news regarding the release of the game on the Apple App Store.

