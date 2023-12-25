Gladiators Esports disbands its BGMI roster 

Gladiators Esports have disbanded their BGMI lineup on December 25, 2023. The Indian organization made headlines this year by winning two major titles back-to-back. The lineup is arguably the best of the year after seeing their performances over the past six months. This news thus came as a surprise to many as Destro had recently announced that he and his teammates would be staying together in the club.

After the conclusion of the BMPS 2023 on December 17, several organizations have been seen making changes in their BGMI lineup. Recently, popular clubs Team Soul and Blind Esports have also bid goodbye to their players. Many teams are making changes to suit their needs ahead of the 2024 season.

Gladiators Esports bids farewell to its entire BGMI roster

Gladiators Esports has bid farewell to the following players:

DeltaPG - Parth Garg Destro - Ammar Khan Justin - Justin nadar SHOGUN - Pawan Kumar

The farewell post from the organization said:

"Saying goodbye is never easy, and today it's especially tough. With a heavy heart, we say farewell to the best BGMI roster ever. We wish them all the luck for what comes next."

Furthermore, they also ended their operation in the scene and mentioned:

"This also marks the end of "Gladiators eSports" as an organisation. In the last 7 months, we achieved a lot together, but everything has its end, including our time together. Thanks to everyone who believed in us during this journey. Until our paths cross again, signing off, Gladiators Esports.

The post went further and gave a short summary about the club's achievements:

"The club debuted the Battlegrounds Mobile India scene by signing the former Chemin Esports players in June 2023. Within six months, the firm achieved around $276K in prize money. The superstar lineup earned a podium spot in many major events, including two official tournaments."

Gladiators Esports looked good from their first tournament as the side occupied second spot in the Upthrust Survival Saga Season 2. They also registered second position in the Upthrust Challengers Showdown. The Destro-led roster won their first notable tournament of the Nodwin BGMI Champions Cup in July. They also conquered the India Today League Invitational.

Gladiators Esports mesmerised with their performance in the BGMI Masters Series Season 2, which was the biggest tournament of the game. Justin from their lineup was awarded the MVP of the event. They maintained their absolute dominance in the Battlegrounds Mobile India Series (BGIS) 2023 and earned their first official title and second major tournament.

Gladiators Esports faced some difficulties in the India vs Korea International and the Skyesports Championship 5.0. The squad ranked seventh in both the contests, and then came fourth in the Red Bull M.E.O. Season 6.

The star-studded lineup made a much needed in the Battlegrounds Mobile India Pro Series (BMPS) 2023. They were the second-best performer in this official event.