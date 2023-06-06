GodLike Esports donates BGMI Rising event's prize money to Odisha Train Accident relief fund

A few hours ago, popular BGMI esports player and streamer, Khusveen "RebeL" Kaur from GodLike Esports took to the organization's official Instagram handle to make an important announcement. The announcement video highlighted GodLike's decision to donate the entire prize money won from the BGMI Rising Launch Party event to the victims of the Odisha Train Accident.

She thanked fans for their support and then announced how the runners-up and the winners of the Launch Party have decided to donate their earnings. Here's what RebeL said (translated from Hindi):

"First of all, thank you for your wishes and support that you guys have shown to us and the entire GodLike family after the arrival of BGMI Rising's results. As you know, the girls' team (Team Rebel) and the boys' team (Team Jonathan) combined to win a total of five lakh rupees in this tournament."

Announcing GodLike's decision, Rebel urged fans to extend their support to the unfortunate people whose lives have been devastated by the tragedy. She said (translated from Hindi):

"We would like to announce that we are going to donate all of this amount to the people and the families who have suffered in the Odisha tragedy and we would also like to encourage you guys to donate any amount possible. Be it small or large, it will definitely bring a significant difference to their lives."

Considering GodLike Esports is one of the biggest esports organizations in India, it is normal that their decision to donate has created a buzz amongst fans across the country.

BGMI streamers and organizations stand united to help the Odisha Train Accident Victims

Ajey Nagar @CarryMinati I would like to express my heartfelt gratitude to everyone who supported the charity stream yesterday. Thanks to your generous contributions, we were able to raise a total of INR 11,87,611.64 by 1 pm today. To further enhance the impact, I have personally added INR 1.5 lacs,… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… I would like to express my heartfelt gratitude to everyone who supported the charity stream yesterday. Thanks to your generous contributions, we were able to raise a total of INR 11,87,611.64 by 1 pm today. To further enhance the impact, I have personally added INR 1.5 lacs,… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/rIKMZDecqv

While GodLike Esports donated 5 lakh INR, several other gaming streamers and organizations set up charity streams and used BGMI as an instrument to donate to the greater cause as well. CarryMinati donated over 13 lakh INR, and Dynamo Gaming donated 2 lakh INR. S8UL also raised over 15 lakh INR in their recent charity stream.

Other streamers like Red Parasite and Desi Gamers have also raised money from their charity stream, supporting the noble cause. It is expected that others from the Indian gaming community will also follow suit and extend their support to the victims of the horrific tragedy.

