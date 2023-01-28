"It is due to the rivalry that there is so much fun in the Indian gaming community. ": BGMI athlete Neyoo on GodLike and Team SouL’s rivalry

On January 27, famous BGMI player and YouTuber Suraj "Neyoo" Majumdar organized a livestream with a watch party of the ongoing LAN event, New State Mobile Snapdragon Pro Series Challenger Finale. During the broadcast, he commented on how the rivalry between GodLike Esports and Team SouL has helped grow the Indian esports ecosystem.

Neyoo mentioned that the rivalry between Team SouL and GodLike Esports has created headlines in the past and helped increase watch hours; however, the player also highlighted that he dislikes those who only try to be in the limelight because of the controversy or competition between the two organizations.

His exact words were:

"It is due to the rivalry that there is so much fun in the Indian gaming community. The rivalry between SouL and GodLike has also acted as the reason for such rich viewership in streams. But I don't like those who come only to be in the limelight."

Since Neyoo has a massive fanbase in the BGMI gaming community, his recent remarks have produced a lot of buzz.

Note: Statements are translated from Hindi by the writer.

BGMI pro Neyoo states how he instructed the players to stay away from controversy

Neyoo humorously spoke about how he instructed the players to stop drinking plenty of water and frequently use the washroom, which will help them avoid controversy. He recalled the incident during the previous BGMI Showdown LAN event involving GodLike Esports.

He said:

"Only Shantanu has gone with the boys and Ghatak will go tomorrow. I have instructed him to restrict the boys from drinking too much water and going to the washroom. The LAN event is organized in the same place as ours, but this time, there should be no controversy."

The livestream was the first time Neyoo organized a watch party on the platform since the PMGC 2022 Grand Finals. Hence, he wanted more viewership.

However, since renowned BGMI pro Snax also had a watch party for the same event, many viewers flocked to his stream. This led to Neyoo jokingly stating that he would create a new controversy:

"Miya Bhai (Snax) why are you streaming at the wrong time and taking a chunk from my viewership. Should I now create a controversy for watching?"

With the Grand Finals of the New State Mobile Snapdragon Pro Series LAN Event beginning today and GodLike Esports featuring in it, fans will eagerly wait for Neyoo to organize another livestream.

