Neyoo's BGMI ID, stats, F/D ratio, win rate, YouTube income, and more in 2022

Krafton Inc. released Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) as the Indian version of PUBG Mobile in 2021. The title has now become the main driving force behind the growth of mobile esports and gaming in India.

Although Battlegrounds Mobile India players have several roles in a match, assaulters have always taken center stage as fans enjoy intense, action-packed combat.

Suraj "Neyoo" Majumdar is one of the best BGMI assaulters in the country. His insane spotting skills and sprays have made him a fan favorite.

Besides being a pro player, Neyoo is also a popular streamer. Even after the game was suspended, his livestreams on YouTube and Rooter still garnered massive view counts.

Details about BGMI pro player and YouTuber Neyoo that fans should know about

BGMI ID and IGN

BGMI fans searching for Neyoo's in-game ID can use the code — 5742264895 — or his IGN, GODLneyomii, to find his profile. They can then send him popularity gifts if they want.

Seasonal stats and rank

While no official tournaments are currently taking place, GodLike Esports often participates in third-party competitions and scrims. Neyoo plays these scrims along with his in-game friends, leaving him with less time to play classic matches.

Neyoo is currently ranked Diamond IV tier in the ongoing (and re-introduced) Cycle 3 Season 7, accumulating 3396 points. He is expected to reach the Ace tier soon.

Neyoo has outstanding stats in the re-introduced Cycle 3 Season 7 (Image via Krafton)

Neyoo has participated in 21 classic matches in the TPP Squad mode. He has secured a chicken dinner in two matchups (with a win rate of 9.5%) and has helped his team reach the top 10 in 12 matches.

The streamer has dealt a total damage of 25573.2 and an average damage of 1217.8. He has also managed to maintain an F/D ratio of 6.76 and has outplayed 142 enemies.

Neyoo's remarkable skills are highlighted in his headshot percentage of 13.4 and an accuracy percentage of 15.0.

In the re-introduced Cycle 3 Season 7, Neyoo's best outing came in a match where he gathered 19 finishes, with 3484 damage dealt in the process.

Note: Neyoo's Battlegrounds Mobile India stats were recorded at the time of writing and will change by the end of the season.

YouTube earnings

Neyoo is a valuable player for GodLike Esports. He earns a hefty salary from his role in the organization. However, he also earns a good amount from his popular YouTube channel, which currently has over 504k subscribers. The content creator has uploaded 165 BGMI gameplay videos and vlogs on his channel so far.

Based on stats provided by Social Blade, Neyoo has earned between $93 and $1.5k from his YouTube channel in the last 30 days. He has also garnered over 3.7K views on his videos during the same period.

Note: BGMI was blocked by MeitY of the Indian Government on July 28 under Section 69A of the IT Act, 2000. Indian gamers are advised to avoid playing the banned BR game.

