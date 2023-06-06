"We created GodLike back during Mini Militia days": BGMI star Novaking recalls creating GodLike Esports

Following his departure from GodLike Esports, popular BGMI streamer Rahul "Novaking" Dhankar, on June 5, hosted a livestream on his YouTube channel where he played BGMI classic mode matches. During the broadcast, he talked about how he was one of the founders of GodLike Esports, and it was a long journey for him in the clan.

He went on to recall memories of how the clan was formed, got disbanded, and was re-created again. Novaking said (translated from Hindi):

"GodLike name was not introduced in BGMI, but long before it. Me, Smokie, Assassin, Naruto and a few others used to play together. Back then, Mortal and others were in SouL, we were in GodLike. So we created GodLike back during Mini Militia days."

He then spoke about how GodLike Esports disbanded during the PUBG Mobile days. Here's what he said (translated from Hindi):

"We registered for a PUBG Mobile tournament as GodLike. Scout, too, was playing, but for team RAW. The tournament was probably PMPC or something else, I can't recall. That's when Smokie ditched us and he played with Scout. We played three men. This led to GodLike disbanding during PUBG Mobile."

He then mentioned how Smokie, Kronten, and others re-created GodLike Esports for BGMI esports. He said (translated from Hindi):

"Kronten then made a clan named Rush, and we were Team IND. When I left IND, they discussed in Discord that they would neither retain the name Team IND nor Rush, but a different one altogether. That's when Smokie suggested the name GodLike. So I was not a part of GodLike only recently. I've been with the clan since 2017."

Being a pioneer in the BGMI gaming community, Novaking's statement naturally created a buzz amongst fans.

BGMI star Novaking shares how he left GodLike Esports on good terms

Continuing on the same matter, Novaking mentioned meeting GodLike Esports members in the future, and that he has no issues with any of them.

He stated (translated from Hindi):

"When I come to Mumbai, I will obviously meet you guys. I have no problems with anyone, but this was something that was very hard for me to decide. It finally happened. So, I am feeling bad. I have a lot of good memories... People in India generally speak negative after leaving an org, but it's not the same for me."

With Novaking being among the best players in the Indian gaming community, it remains to be seen which organization comes forward to include him on their roster.

