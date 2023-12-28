Gods Reign parts ways with its BGMI squad consisting of NinjaJOD, Aquanox, Owais, and more

Gods Reign officially announced the departure of its star-studded BGMI lineup on December 28, 2023. The organization witnessed both ups and downs with the squad this year. With the 2024 season set to kick off, the club decided to bid farewell to the six-month-old squad and will reveal its new roster in the coming days.

Gods Reign recently faced a big setback when its BGMI lineup could not secure a spot in the Grand Finals of the BMPS 2023. A few rumors suggest that the club will acquire the former players of Gladiators Esports for the upcoming season.

Gods Reign bids farewell to its BGMI lineup

Here are the five players that have parted ways with the organization:

Aquanox - Harsh Rao Blaze - Hamza Khozema Hyderabadwala NinjaJOD - Shubham Ranjan Sahoo Robin - Robin Singh Shekhawat Owais - Mohammed Owais Lakhani

In the farewell post on its social media pages, Gods Reign posted a 90-second video featuring the players with the caption:

"As we stand at the crossroads of farewells, reflecting on the journey of this family feels like turning the pages of a cherished book. To NinjaJOD, Owais, Aquanox, Blaze, Robin & Joyboy you weren't just a team. you were the pillars of our shared dreams and victories".

Gods Reign acquired the ex-STM players on June 9, 2023, right after the re-release of Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) in May. The Robin-led squad made a below-average start under the banner of this club.

They held 10th place in the Skyesports Champions Series and were 12th in the Upthrust Challengers Showdown. However, the club ensured the third position in the IQOO Pro Series.

Gods Reign gained its ideal form in the Villager Pro Invitational held in July and registered its first notable win with the new lineup. That said, they then faced difficulties in some third-party BGMI tournaments. The superstar roster had a mediocre showing in the BGMS Season 2 as they occupied the eighth spot there. The side earned fourth in the Upthrust Pro Showdown.

Gods Reign was the fifth best-performing team in the BGIS 2023. Owais, a veteran BGMI athlete, joined the club on October 24. The squad attracted everyone’s attention in the India vs Korea Invitational and became the runner-up of this major tournament. NinjaJOD once again shined with his extraordinary performance in the event.

Gods Reign grabbed fifth spot in the Skyesports BGMI Championship 5.0 and sixth place in the Upthrust Diwali Battle. However, the lineup failed in BMPS 2023. Robin was not a part of the squad in that event, as he was loaned to OR Esports.