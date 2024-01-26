Gujarat Tigers sign former Revenant Esports’ BGMI pro Apollo

Gujarat Tigers added popular BGMI player Apollo to their squad for the ESL Snapdragon Pro Series 2024. The organization recently recruited four veteran players and has further strengthened the lineup with the former Revenant Esports athlete. The team has been preparing for the official major events this year.

Gujarat Tigers have been looking imposing after signing their new roster on January 12. The squad, led by Shadow, features five renowned athletes, including Apollo. The club will be hoping to nab a podium finish in the ESL Pro Series, their first major tournament with this new roster.

Gujarat Tigers BGMI roster

Here is the five-man squad of Gujarat Tigers:

Clutchgod - Vivek Aabhas Shadow - Arjun Mandhalkar MJ - Harshit Mahajan Wixxky - Deepanshu Yadav Apollo - Nishant Iaspal

Following the re-launch of BGMI in May 2023, Apollo joined MJ at Revenant Esports. Both athletes played brilliantly in various tournaments and helped the organization grab a respectable spot. Cut to 2024, the two have pledged their services to the Gujarat Tigers.

Shadow and Clutchgod, formerly of Numen Gaming and GodLike fame, are also well-known BGMI pros. Neither could clinch any trophies in 2023 and will aim to conquer major titles this year.

Gujarat Tigers currently rank ninth in the Snapdragon Pro Series Challenge Season. The team has amassed 149 points and 76 kills in 18 matches. With the latest acquisition, they will hope for a rapid ascent through the ranks in the remaining two weeks of this stage. The third week will begin on January 26, 2024, at 4 pm.

Apollo's addition will significantly strengthen the Gujarat Tigers roster. Boasting three years of experience, he has excelled in multiple major tournaments. Prior to Revenant Esports, he had a brief stint at Nigma Galaxy in 2022, along with MJ and Wixxky. The trio will once again play together in the same squad.

Apollo delivered a string of amazing performances in the Skyesports Championship 5.0 and the Nodwin BGMI Champions Cup last year, propelling his team to second place in both events. Coupled with that, he helped Revenant finish seventh in the BGIS 2023 and fifth in the India vs Korea Invitational. This was followed by an eighth-placed finish in the BMPS 2023.

There are a few big BGMI events scheduled in the upcoming months. The Shadow-led squad will unequivocally arrive as one of the top contenders. Krafton will also host their first official tournament of the year in a few months.