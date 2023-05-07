"Have some maturity, you are no longer a kid": BGMI pro JokerOG slams Ultron for abusing him

A few hours ago, on May 6, prominent BGMI esports player Gourav "JokerOG" Joshi uploaded an story on his Instagram handle. In it, he cited his objections regarding Ultron abusing him on livestream. He even added the clip from the latter's livestream.

JokerOG mentioned that neither he nor his teammates from INS have ever abused Ultron. They have never tried to abuse or disrespect any other BGMI esports team for that matter. He even angrily questioned Ultron as to what he thought of himself that gave him the freedom to abuse anyone on livestream.

He further asked Ultron to show maturity as he is no longer a kid.

Timestamp: 2:35

His exact words were (translated from Hindi):

"Me or my team never abused this guy (Ultron). We don't abuse or disrespect any team. Whoodo you think you are? Being an influencer and streamer doesn't mean that you will say anything that you feel like on stream. Have some maturity, you are no longer a kid."

JokerOG and Ultron are renowned esports pros in the BGMI esports community and have thousands of fans. The former's story on the latter's words has understandably left followers buzzing.

JokerOG urges Ultron to check his position in the current BGMI competitive scene

Continuing on the same matter, JokerOG reminded Ultron that having an supportive audience doesn't make him a god. Hence, he should be mindful about what he is going to say.

JokerOG wrote (translated from Hindi):

"If you have got audience and support, that doesn't mean that you have turned into a god. Think before you speak."

JokerOG then went on to taunt Ultron and mentioned that he should look at his position at the current competitive scene, which might prohibit him from calling an another pro a dead player.

The story highlighted (translated from Hindi):

"Moreover, look where you stand at the competitive scene before calling someone a dead player."

As mentioned earlier, the entire conversation arose as repucussion to Ultron's abuses in a BGMI scrims match. It has to be seen if Ultron has anything to say regarding JokerOG's story when he will livestream again.

Although controversies are spawning galore in the esports scene on a daily basis, BGMI continues to be suspended in the Indian market. It remains to be seen when Krafton and MeitY will resolve the issue and get the BR title back for download from the digital storefronts of Google and Apple.

