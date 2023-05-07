"He's a good guy who has worked hard and never stopped grinding": BGMI pro Mavi praises Jonathan on stream

On May 6, 2023, prominent Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) esports star Harmandeep "Mavi" Singh streamed GTA 5 roleplay on the SOULCITY server live on his popular YouTube channel. During the broadcast, he replied to one of his subscribers who had asked him to provide his take on Jonathan.

Mavi asked fans to stop asking him to judge other players. He then went on to mention how Jonathan has always worked hard and never stopped until he reached the position where he currently stands, at the top of the pile.

Timestamp: 0:18

His words were (translated from Hindi):

"Why do you guys keep on asking me to label someone a word? I am no one to judge him. He's a good guy who has worked hard and has never stopped grinding. He worked hard until the end and continued, until he reached the position where he is standing today."

Mavi and Jonathan are immensely popular esports players in the BGMI esports community. The former's latest comments have naturally left fans buzzing.

Mavi recalls being close friends with BGMI superstar Jonathan

In the same livestream, Mavi also replied to a question regarding the possibility of him playing with Jonathan. He highlighted that he had no problem with him or anyone in the gaming community and hence, anything can happen in the future. However, the urged the fans to wait for the game to return.

His statement was (translated from Hindi):

"We will see what happens in the future, but, let the game come back first. I can play with anyone, I have no problem. I have no issues with anyone. If I did have any, I would not speak with that person."

Mavi went to state that he cannot play with Jonathan as they don't have the same connection as they used to have a long time back. He then tried to recall the PMIS days when he and Jonathan used to be "very good friends." However, according to the BGMI star, they took separate paths after the tournament.

Mavi also added (translated from Hindi):

"Firstly, we don't have regular contact where I can call him and ask him to play with me. We don't have that close contact now like it used to be long back. We were very good friends back then. I can't recall the exact tournament, it was probably the PMIS in Hyderabad, after which we took separate paths."

Players are engaging in ongoing BGMI scrims and millions of enthusiasts are closely following these matches. However, the game stays suspended in the country. It remains to be seen when it will make its comeback to the gaming market.

