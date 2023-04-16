"It depicts my entire journey": BGMI star Jonathan reveals his tattoo on livestream

On April 15, 2023, prominent BGMI player and streamer Jonathan held a livestream on his popular YouTube channel to celebrate becoming the first member of GodLike Esports to hit the 5 million subscriber mark on YouTube. The star also unveiled his new tattoo to his fans during the live broadcast.

Jonathan mentioned that the tattoo on his forearm was the first for him, depicting his entire journey as a gamer. Showing an image of a football, he stated how he loved playing football as a kid. He also highlighted how he wanted to be a pilot and has hance tattooed the image of an airplane.

His exact words were (translated from Hindi):

"This tattoo depicts my entire journey. When I was a kid, I loved playing football. Then there is the depiction of where I am staying. On top of that, there is a depiction of an airplane because I used to dream of becoming a pilot when I was a kid."

BGMI star Jonathan elaborates on the images on his tattoo and thanks fans on livestream

Switching to the side of his forearm, Jonathan showed the other half of his tattoo, depicting images of a PlayStation 2 remote, a Nintendo, and an iPhone 5s, all of which have played a major role in shaping his career as a pro gamer. According to the BGMI star, the highlight was the image of him standing with the MVP trophy.

He also showed a representation of the Forest Elf Set (an in-game cosmetic) that is synonymous with his in-game character.

He further added (translated from Hindi):

"On the other side, there is a PlayStation 2 remote, with which I started playing after Game boy. There’s also an image of Nintendo, iPhone 5s, and then the main thing - the MVP standing with the MVP trophy. There is also an image of the Forest Elf Set, wearing which my in-game character plays the game. It's still incomplete and will look great once it's completely done."

During the stream, Jonathan was seen cutting a cake alongside his BGMI teammates to celebrate the completion of 5 million subscribers on his YouTube channel. He was also seen raiding multiple gamers and streamers to convey his support toward them.

Millions of BGMI players and lovers of the game consider Jonathan a cult figure. Hence, it's no shock that the star's recent achievements have created a buzz in the Indian gaming community.

Poll : 0 votes