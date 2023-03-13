"Hopefully, the scrims will begin soon": Zgod comments on BGMI esports scrims getting hosted again

On March 11, 2023, renowned Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) esports pro and streamer Abhishek "Zgod" Choudhary organized a YouTube livestream where he played Battlegrounds Mobile India along with random teammates and his friends from GodLike Esports.

During the broadcast, one of his followers asked about the return of Battlegrounds Mobile India esports scrims. In response, Zgod guessed that the esports scrims will be held after some time. He reminded viewers of the restrictions imposed by Krafton on the tournament organizers that entailed them putting a hold on tournaments and scrims from being organized.

He urged fans to wait and hinted at GodLike Esports' participation in forthcoming scrims. He stated that the team would be seen playing and dominating the lobby.

Timestamp: 4:59

His exact words were:

"I guess the scrims will be organized again after some time. I hope you guys know about the restrictions. Hopefully, the scrims will begin soon. Everyone would then get to see one team playing and dominating for sure."

Zgod speaks about GodLike Esports' roster in upcoming BGMI scrims and tournaments

Later in the same livestream, Zgod answered a question regarding the playing four from GodLike Esports. Urging the follower to keep patience, he mentioned that he can only state the organization's decisions regarding BGMI esports after the game returns to the Indian market.

His exact statements were:

"I can't tell you about it right now. Wait till the game's return. You will get to know everything from us after that."

Considering that both Zgod and GodLike Esports have a large fan following in the BGMI gaming community, it's no surprise that the star performer's remarks have garnered significant interest amongst fans.

Although Zgod is optimistic about BGMI's return, the Battle Royale game remains suspended in the Indian virtual market as of today (March 13). Millions of players and lovers of the game are waiting for it to re-launch in the digital storefronts of the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

However, it is still unknown when the game will fetch new in-game content. It is also possible that the Battlegrounds Mobile India esports scrims will also be hosted after the game comes back. Furthermore, it will also be worth watching whether Zgod will make it to the playing four of GodLike Esports.

Poll : 0 votes