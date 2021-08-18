How to use BGMI name generators to get unique in-game names in August 2021

Unique in-game names in BGMI are pretty common nowadays. Each Battle Royale lobby has players with special stylized names that contain distinctive fonts and characters.

Almost every gamer wants to stand out from the rest through their unique in-game names. Even members of a specific squad can change their in-game IGNs to match with each other and create a particular identity of their own.

The unavailability of adequate stickers and symbols in Android and iOS keyboards can prove to be a hindrance. Gamers rarely get a satisfactory in-game name through them, so they can use some external websites for the purpose.

BGMI: Using name generators is quite an easy task

Several websites are available online that allow players to generate unique in-game names for BGMI. However, nickfinder.com is probably the most well-known site that creates unique IGNs for the BR title.

To generate a distinctive in-game name, users need to visit the "Cool Text Generator" or the "Nickname to Symbols" section of the website. Once they have accessed these options, they will be required to insert their preferred names.

The website will automatically fetch several results related to the name entered. Gamers can choose from various options with various symbols and special characters.

BGMI unique names can be generated with nickfinder.com

Once players are satisfied with a particular result, they can click on the name to copy it. After that, they must enter BGMI and paste the copied IGN to set their unique in-game identity.

Almost every name generator website follows similar procedures. However, since nickfinder.com is easy to access and is user-friendly, it is the most popular name-generating site out there.

choose ur fighter, my nickfinder nicknames edition: pic.twitter.com/hjiQgzSG2d — ash (@deadpoetslwt) May 20, 2020

Gamers get the opportunity to set up their in-game names when signing up for BGMI for the first time. Following this, they need to have a Rename Card to change their IGNs.

Rename Cards are not freely available, and players will need to buy them to change their in-game names in BGMI.

Edited by Ravi Iyer