How to watch BGIS 2023 Online Qualifiers Round 1

The much-awaited Online Qualifiers of the Battlegrounds Mobile India Series (BGIS) 2023 is all set to begin on Thursday, August 31. In total, the top 2048 teams of the In-Game Qualifiers have booked their spots in Round 1 of this phase. These squads, divided into 128 groups with 16 teams each, will fight across three days from August 31 to September 3.

The first to third placed teams from each group and the 96 best-ranked squads will be picked for Round 2. During the Krafton-organized The Grind Event, 32 out of the 256 participants have advanced to the BGIS Round 2, while 32 teams have moved to Round 3. The remaining 192 teams contested in the In-Game Qualifiers. The two-month-long India Series Season 2 has a massive prize pool of ₹2 crore.

When and where to tune in for BGIS Round 1

Starting at 1 PM on each match day, the BGMI competition will be live-streamed on the Krafton India Esports' YouTube channel and Jio Cinema (OTT). Krafton has also their casters for the event, which features:

For Hindi language:

Mazy - Zishan Alam Spero - Piyush Bathla Ankibot - Ankit Pandey

For English language:

Jonny - Varun John Salty - Akash Kolay Nekrouu - Neeraj Sangle

Krafton has sent a mail to all the qualified teams for Round 1. Several organizations like Team XSpark, Entity, Enigma, 8Bit, and more failed to the reach the BGIS through the Grind event. These famous squads have also competed in the In-Game Qualifiers. Meanwhile, Team XSpark, led by Pukar, have confirmed their qualification for Round 1.

Online Qualifiers format (Image via BGMI)

On the other hand, Godlike Esports, Revenant, OR, and Orangutan are among the 32 teams that will be seen playing in Round 2, which will be held from September 7 to 10. These teams had also displayed a modest performance in the Grind event. However, they will need to play better in their upcoming matches as the level of competition has increased among the underdogs teams.

During the third and last round of the BGIS Online Qualifiers, the top 32 performers of the Grind event and the 224 teams from Round 2 will take on each other. This round will be organized from September 14 to 17. Many renowned teams such as Soul, Blind, Marcos, and Gladiators Esports will contest directly in Round 3 as they were among those 32 top teams in the Grind.