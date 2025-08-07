How to watch iQOO Battlegrounds Series 2025 Grand Finals

The three-day Grand Finals stage of the iQOO Battlegrounds Series 2025 is scheduled from August 8 to 10, 2025. A total of 16 BGMI finalists will fight for their shares of a whopping prize pool of ₹1 crore. The Group Stage of the tournament featured 32 teams, from which the top eight advanced directly to the finale, and the remaining 24 competed in the Semifinals. The top eight teams from the Semifinals qualified for the finale.Popular clubs like Revenant XSpark, 8Bit, Orangutan, and Gods Reign have secured their spots in the Grand Finals. Meanwhile, some other fan-favourite organizations, such as Soul and GodLike, were knocked out of the Battlegrounds Series after their disappointing runs in the previous stages.When and where to watch Battlegrounds Series 2025 Finals View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe Grand Finals are set to be held offline in Noida, Delhi NCR. It will be played at the Noida Indoor Stadium, Sector 24. Fans can enjoy all 18 matches of the finale live at the venue. It will also be broadcast live on the YouTube channel of iQOO Esports.Here is the schedule for each day of the finale:Match 1 - Erangel - 4:15 pm ISTMatch 2 - Miramar - 5:05 pm ISTMatch 3 - Sanhok - 5:55 pm ISTMatch 4 - Erangel - 6:45 pm ISTMatch 5 - Miramar - 7:35 pm ISTMatch 6 - Erangel - 8:25 pm ISTParticipating clubs in iQOO Battlegrounds Series 2025 FinalsTrue RippersTeam 8BitLikitha EsportsGods For ReasonPhoenix EsportsVasista EsportsReckoning EsportsGods ReignRevenant XSparkMeta NinzaGenesis EsportsTeam ForeverOrangutanK9 SquadWyld FangsCincinnati KidsThe winning team will take home the first prize of ₹55 lakh. The first and second runners-up will earn ₹15 lakh and ₹7.5 lakh, respectively. Each finalist will receive a share of the total prize pool based on their ranking in the Grand Finals. The Most Valuable Player (MVP) will get ₹2 lakh.The True Rippers squad, led by Jelly, was remarkable in the Group Stage of the Battlegrounds Series 2025, becoming the top performer of the stage. Team 8Bit also had a strong run in the initial stage, coming second. Likitha, Gods For Reason, and Phoenix also had decent runs in the Group Stage.Revenant XSpark showcased brilliant performances in the Semifinals of the Battlegrounds Series and ranked first on the scoreboard. The team has recently signed Rony to their BGMI squad. Meta Ninja, Genesis, and Forever also looked impressive in the Semifinals.