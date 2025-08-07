How to watch iQOO Battlegrounds Series 2025 Grand Finals

By Gametube
Published Aug 07, 2025
Battlegrounds Series 2025 Finals kicks off at 3 pm on August 8, 2025 (Image via YouTube/iQOO Esports)

The three-day Grand Finals stage of the iQOO Battlegrounds Series 2025 is scheduled from August 8 to 10, 2025. A total of 16 BGMI finalists will fight for their shares of a whopping prize pool of ₹1 crore. The Group Stage of the tournament featured 32 teams, from which the top eight advanced directly to the finale, and the remaining 24 competed in the Semifinals. The top eight teams from the Semifinals qualified for the finale.

Popular clubs like Revenant XSpark, 8Bit, Orangutan, and Gods Reign have secured their spots in the Grand Finals. Meanwhile, some other fan-favourite organizations, such as Soul and GodLike, were knocked out of the Battlegrounds Series after their disappointing runs in the previous stages.

When and where to watch Battlegrounds Series 2025 Finals

The Grand Finals are set to be held offline in Noida, Delhi NCR. It will be played at the Noida Indoor Stadium, Sector 24. Fans can enjoy all 18 matches of the finale live at the venue. It will also be broadcast live on the YouTube channel of iQOO Esports.

Here is the schedule for each day of the finale:

  • Match 1 - Erangel - 4:15 pm IST
  • Match 2 - Miramar - 5:05 pm IST
  • Match 3 - Sanhok - 5:55 pm IST
  • Match 4 - Erangel - 6:45 pm IST
  • Match 5 - Miramar - 7:35 pm IST
  • Match 6 - Erangel - 8:25 pm IST
Participating clubs in iQOO Battlegrounds Series 2025 Finals

  1. True Rippers
  2. Team 8Bit
  3. Likitha Esports
  4. Gods For Reason
  5. Phoenix Esports
  6. Vasista Esports
  7. Reckoning Esports
  8. Gods Reign
  9. Revenant XSpark
  10. Meta Ninza
  11. Genesis Esports
  12. Team Forever
  13. Orangutan
  14. K9 Squad
  15. Wyld Fangs
  16. Cincinnati Kids

The winning team will take home the first prize of ₹55 lakh. The first and second runners-up will earn ₹15 lakh and ₹7.5 lakh, respectively. Each finalist will receive a share of the total prize pool based on their ranking in the Grand Finals. The Most Valuable Player (MVP) will get ₹2 lakh.

The True Rippers squad, led by Jelly, was remarkable in the Group Stage of the Battlegrounds Series 2025, becoming the top performer of the stage. Team 8Bit also had a strong run in the initial stage, coming second. Likitha, Gods For Reason, and Phoenix also had decent runs in the Group Stage.

Revenant XSpark showcased brilliant performances in the Semifinals of the Battlegrounds Series and ranked first on the scoreboard. The team has recently signed Rony to their BGMI squad. Meta Ninja, Genesis, and Forever also looked impressive in the Semifinals.

