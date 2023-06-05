"I aim to participate in major BGMI tournaments": Orangutan Gaming's Pahadi shares his goals (Exclusive)

Following a 10-month suspension under provisions in the Information Technology Act 2000, BGMI returned to the Indian gaming market on 29 May. The unban witnessed millions of mobile gamers across the country flock to their favorite battle royale title to experience new in-game content. The game's esports scene has also noticed a boom as tournaments are organized daily.

Talking about esports, the official BGMI Launch Party was held between 1 June and 4 June. Multiple popular content creators and esports players took part in the competition. However, one name that shocked everyone was Lokesh "Pahadi" Karakoti.

The Free Fire esports star participated and reached the Grand Finals of the BGMI Rising Launch Party and his teammates, obtaining multiple chicken dinners.

Sportskeeda recently contacted Orangutan Gaming's Pahadi Gamer, who opened up about his future plans to play Battlegrounds Mobile India esports.

Free Fire pro Pahadi is excited to play BGMI esports

Pahadi began by mentioning how he cherishes the new experience. He said:

"The transition to BGMI has been an exciting and refreshing experience for me. I have been thoroughly impressed with the game's mechanics, graphics, and overall gameplay. It has allowed me to showcase my skills in a new environment, and I am grateful for the opportunities it presents."

Pahadi assured fans that he would grind hard in the game to stay at the same level as he was in Free Fire esports:

"As I embark on this new journey, I want to assure all my fans that my commitment to excellence remains unwavering. I will continue to give my absolute best, honing my skills and pushing the boundaries to reach new heights in BGMI. I am determined to maintain the same level of competitiveness and dedication that earned me the title of "snipergod" in FreeFire."

He then thanked everyone who supported him in his Free Fire esports journey. Here's what Pahadi stated:

"I also want to express my gratitude to all the sponsors, organizations, and individuals who have shown faith in me and supported me throughout my career. Your unwavering belief in my abilities has been instrumental in my success, and I am honored to have such a strong support system behind me."

He also talked about his future plans to represent India in international (PUBG Mobile) tournaments and inspire young gamers. He told:

"Regarding my future plans, I aim to participate in major BGMI tournaments, both in India and on the global stage. I aspire to represent my country at international esports events and bring glory to India's gaming community. My ultimate goal is to continue inspiring aspiring gamers and contribute to the growth of esports in our nation."

Concluding his statement, he urged fans for their support, saying:

"I understand that change can be unsettling, but I believe that embracing new opportunities is crucial for personal growth and success. I kindly request all my fans to continue supporting me on this new journey and to join me in celebrating the exciting world of BGMI."

With Pahadi announcing his arrival in the Battlegrounds Mobile India esports scene, fans should stay tuned to Sportskeeda to learn more about his venture in the new game.

