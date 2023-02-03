"I am expecting it to be back by March": BGMI pro Scout on the game's comeback

In a recent livestream, renowned BGMI player and YouTuber Tanmay "Scout" was streaming GTA 5 on his channel. During the broadcast, the star talked about the possibility of Battlegrounds Mobile India making a comeback to the Indian mobile gaming market.

Scout mentioned how no information regarding the game's status is available to anyone, which has created doubts about its return. This was also seen in its failure to return in January, since many popular personalities speculated it would be back by then.

Scout stated how he is expecting BGMI to return by March, but if it still fails to do so, he will be left clueless.

His exact words were:

"Everything is in doubt right now as there is no information regarding the game's current status. Many were expecting the title to make its return in January, but that did not happen. I am expecting it to be back by March. However, if it fails to do so, then I am clueless."

Considering Scout is considered a cult figure and has a huge fanbase in the Indian gaming community, his words have naturally sparked a great deal of buzz.

Scout suggests fans to keep waiting for BGMI but also follow New State Mobile's esports in the meantime

Continuing on the same topic, Scout highlighted how he is expecting the worst-case scenario, and is hoping Battlegrounds Mobile India makes its comeback to the virtual storefronts in March. However, he also stated that if the game still remains suspended after that, his hopes will go down.

He then went on to reply to a subscriber, mentioning how it was futile to talk about rivalries and controversies between popular Battlegrounds Mobile India esports teams and organizations because only New State Mobile is keeping the FPS battle royale esports scene in India alive.

He also suggested that fans should closely follow the esports coverage of New State Mobile as the game is rapidly rising in popularity. They can cheer for their respective favorite teams like Team SouL, GodLike Esports, and Team X Spark, and analyze their performance in the tournaments.

His exact statement was:

"There is no need to bring in rivalries between BGMI teams as there is no FPS battle royale esports scene in the country apart from New State Mobile. In that game, however, you can focus on how sides like Team SouL, GodLike, and TX are performing over there."

As of now, millions of BGMI players and fans of the title across India have had to prolong their wait for the comeback of the game to the virtual storefronts (Google Play Store and Apple App Store). It remains to be seen if it will have a similar craze when it returns as compared to the pre-suspension period.

