I have heard that positive announcements regarding the game's return might happen on January 15 or 25": BGMI pro SaumRaj

On January 6, popular BGMI player and YouTuber Saumya "SaumRaj" Raj organized a watchparty of the ongoing PUBG Mobile Global Championship 2022 Grand Finals on his YouTube channel. During the livestream, he talked about announcements regarding Battlegrounds Mobile India's return.

He mentioned how he has heard some positive announcements for the game might be released on January 15m which will give everyone an idea about BGMI's return to the virtual storefronts.

His exact words were:

"I have heard that positive announcements regarding the game's return might happen on January 15 or 25."

BGMI player and streamer SaumRaj provides an update on the title's return

Timestamp: 8:22

SaumRaj stated that the last time he heard anything regarding BGMI's comeback, he learned that announcements might take place on either January 15 or 25 and the game might be made available for download again by the first week of February. However, he also referred to the delay during the PUBG Mobile ban, which makes the current scene confusing. He said:

"No new news has come. The last I heard was that an announcement might be made on either January 15 or 25, and the game might be back by the first week of February. However, last time (during the PUBG Mobile ban) there was speculation regarding the game's launch, but it got delayed."

He then went on to highlight that the delay might not happen this time as the Indian government has already recognized esports in the country. However, he was unsure about the game's exact return date, and said:

"Although, esports has been officially recognized by the government this time around. So don't know what will happen."

In the same livestream, SaumRaj received a question from one of his subscribers, who enquired about the gamer's plans to join an esports organization. In his response, the popular IGL mentioned that he will not be joining anything in the next few days, and will only do so once he is assured of the game's comeback:

"I am not going to join any organization as of now. I will join one after the announcement regarding the game's official comeback is made."

He also cleared the air around earning a salary, stating that he does not want to join any organization because he feels it is not fair to earn money without playing. He also mentioned that he will be playing with the same teammates (Pukar and Gamlaboy) with whom he used to represent Skylightz Gaming.

With the entire BGMI esports scenario at stake, it remains to be seen when MeitY will give Krafton India a green signal to make the title available for download from the Google Play Store and Apple App Store again.

