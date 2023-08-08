"I am hoping that there will be an invite": BGMI caster Mazy on the possibility of BGIS 2023 winner getting a slot in PMGC 2023

On 7 August 2023, renowned BGMI esports caster Zishan "Mazy" Alam organized a livestream on his YouTube channel titled MazyisLive. During the broadcast, he discussed a variety of topics related to the growth of Battlegrounds Mobile India's esports scene and the ongoing Tier-1 tournaments (like BGIS and BGMS) in general.

Mazy also replied to different questions from viewers, including one about the possibility of a BGMI esports team receiving an invite to the upcoming PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) 2023.

Here's what he said (translated from Hindi) in this regard:

"Most probably. I am hoping that there will be an invite and I think there will be one. As far as I have heard till now, they (BGMI teams) might not receive an invite in the League stages of the tournament. The invite might be again restricted to the Grand Finals only.

"That's what I have heard. I don't know if its correct (information) or not. Either way, it will be alright."

Since Mazy is an official BGMI esports caster and is associated with Krafton India, his comments have created a great deal of buzz among esports enthusiasts.

A direct invite to PMGC 2023 will provide a massive boost to BGMI esports

Before the ban on PUBG Mobile in 2020, India used to be a powerhouse in the game's international tournaments. Orange Rock Esports even secured the runners-up position in the PUBG Mobile World League (PMWL) Season 0: East. However, since then, the country's grip on global tournaments has considerably weakened.

For those unaware, GodLike Esports' participation in PUBG Mobile Global Championship 2021 was the last and the only time a BGMI esports team participated in the biggest event of the game. However, grabbing a single chicken dinner, the team finished 13th in the Grand Finals, leaving fans wanting more.

However, the ban on Battlegrounds Mobile India in 2022 by the MeitY of the Indian government resulted in no teams taking part in PMGC 2022. With the title's return to the Indian market, the esports scene has witnessed a meteoric rise. It remains to be seen whether the champions of BGIS 2023 will make it to the Global Championship 2023, set to begin with its League Stages in November 2023.

All eyes will be on the BGIS 2023 Grand Finals when Krafton India announces the availability of a slot for an Indian team in PMGC 2023.