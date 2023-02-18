"I am here for a limited time" - BGMI star Hector explains why he will not join S8UL's New State lineup

Sohail "Hector" Shaikh, a PUBG Mobile and BGMI professional player, switched to New State Mobile after Battlegrounds Mobile India remained blocked in the country. Being a part of S8UL Esports (Team SouL's BGMI roster), fans have asked him about his plans to join the organization's New State Mobile lineup multiple times.

During one of his recent livestreams, Sohail "Hector" provided a clear-cut answer to his followers when he said:

"Good question, my man, but I am here (joining the New State scene) for a limited time. So, during that time, if I win two trophies and then leave the team, whose career will lag, mine or theirs (talking about the other teammates)? Those three will suffer."

He further talked about how joining temporarily would negatively impact the lineup:

"They will try to find an IGL, and on failing to find one, they will lag, while the people will keep hating. Do you understand my point? Whenever you are thinking (about joining), always keep the long-term benefits in mind."

The BGMI pro also gave an example to explain why fans will not see him in S8UL's New State Mobile lineup:

"Take my example. What if I had left (Team SouL's BGMI lineup) after winning BMPS (Battlegrounds Mobile India Pro Series) trophy and then played for another team? Everyone (fans) knows that Hector has helped (Team SouL) win the BMPS trophy, right? But no one would have supported (me), because I left the team. Everyone would have supported the team from which Hector played."

For those unaware, Hector has temporarily shifted to New State Mobile's competitive scene and will be seen in the upcoming tournaments alongside his Team SouL pal, Akshat "AkshaT" Goel.

Team SouL's professional BGMI player Hector to create a lineup for New State Mobile with teammate AkshaT

Previously, Hector had made it quite clear that he would not leave the Battlegrounds Mobile scene, while assuring his fans that he will be a part of S8UL Esports (Team SouL) for the time being. However, he also revealed during a livestream earlier this week that he will make a new roster with AkshaT.

Hector also told his fans that there had been talks of being a part of a new organization, explicitly for New State Mobile. Here's what he said earlier this week:

"We are not looking. Our talks have already been concluded. Only the formalities are left. Once they are complete, we will be a part of that org, only for NS, okay? An announcement will soon arrive if everything goes well."

For those unaware, Hector was previously loaned to Tanmay "sc0utOP" Singh's Team XSpark for the ESL Snapdragon Pro Series: New State LAN event.

