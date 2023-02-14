"We will have a new org": BGMI pro Hector on joining S8UL or another organization's New State roster

Team SouL's BGMI star Sohail "Hector" Shaikh entered New State Mobile's competitive scene as a part of Tanmay "sc0utOP" Singh's TeamXSpark (TX) and was seen at ESL Snapdragon Pro Series. When the pro was streaming New State Mobile scrims in a recent stream on his YouTube channel, Hector Gaming, a fan asked him about joining S8UL's New State lineup.

Around the timestamp of 1:04:56, Hector revealed that he is not going to any other organization, including S8UL's New State roster, as he said:

"No. No chance, bro. As I have already said, I am not going anywhere by leaving AkhshaT (a fellow Team SouL member) behind. I was going to shift back to BGMI from New State, but Akshat wanted to play. So, we agreed to play together. Otherwise, I have received three or four offers from big organizations, where I was promised a salary of my liking. We (he and AkshaT) will have a new org, most probably."

Besides revealing about forming a new organization for New State Mobile, Hector stated that he is not leaving the BGMI scene yet. Previously, he hinted at returning to Battlegrounds Mobile India's competitive scene after the New State Mobile tournaments are over.

"I don't want to go and disturb" - BGMI pro Hector on why he will not join S8UL's New State lineup

As Hector revealed his plans to form a new organization with fellow Team SouL member AkshaT, he also explained why he is avoiding joining S8UL's NS roster. Here are Hector's exact words:

"S8UL's lineup is great at the moment. I don't want to go and disturb (their team combination). They are giving their best. OpticGod's health is better now, and he is also back (with the team)."

Apart from revealing why he doesn't want to join S8UL's NS lineup, Hector stressed that he is not "crazy enough" to leave an organization like S8UL Esports to join a New State roster. At the timestamp of 1:08:00, he reiterated not looking for another organization for New State Mobile after another fan enquired about the same. The Team SouL member said:

"We are not looking. Our talks have already been concluded. Only the formalities are left. Once they are complete, we will be a part of that org, only for NS, okay? An announcement will soon arrive if everything goes well."

A few days back, BGMI pro Scout revealed TeamXSpark's New State lineup without Hector

For the uninitiated, Hector played as a loan player for Tanmay "sc0utOP" Singh's TeamXSpark (TX). However, after the ESL Snapdragon Pro Series: New State LAN event, TX and Hector parted ways. A few days ago, Scout also revealed the fresh lineup of TeamXSPark, which will compete in New State Mobile tournaments. The new roster includes

Aditya "Aditya" Mathe

Syed "SyedOP"

Vaibhav "Humanoid" Kashyap

"Darklord"

Tanmay "sc0utOP" Singh

Interestingly, BGMI star Sarangajyoti "Sarang" Deka will be the sixth member of TX but will not be available to play in New State Mobile tournaments due to his prior commitments with ESL Snapdragon Pro Series winning squad Team XO.

