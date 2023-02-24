"I literally came to know all about this yesterday": BGMI streamer Alpha Clasher reacts to Nucleya leaving Hydra

BGMI streamer Pratik "Alpha Clasher" Jogiya, who left the Hydra clan last week, was berated by the esports organization's fans and attempted to clear his side. Another Hydra member, Nucleya, recently left the clan, and fans asked Alpha Clasher for his response.

Alpha Clasher revealed that he didn't even know about Nucleya's exit from Hydra, but many still accuse him of influencing others' decisions to leave the clan. He stated:

"I learned all about this (Nucleya and Python gaming leaving Hydra) yesterday when they streamed. But I cannot understand why I am getting in the middle of all this. Everyone thinks that I am the one who made them do it. I mean, it's all good."

The BGMI star continued:

"If eight creators are leaving, they are leaving because of me. I am... [sic] feels bad. I really feel bad looking at such immature and childish fans."

For the unversed, BGMI content creators like Emporer, Born to Snipe (BTS), Ayush, Zeus, and Nucleya have left Hydra, besides Alpha Clasher. While everyone else left Hydra last week, Nucleya posted an Instagram story on Tuesday, February 21.

He spoke about the reasons behind his exit the next day via a YouTube livestream.

"I don't want to say anything" - Alpha Clasher reacted to BGMI unban rumors

During his live stream, Alpha Clasher was told about the recent rumors surrounding BGMI's unbanning in India, which hinted at the game's return to the Play Store and the App Store in April. Reacting to the rumors, Alpha Clasher did not give any specific statement on the topic, citing a past incident. Here's what he said:

"It will come back finally. Is it so? Let's see if it comes back 100% or not because I don't want to say anything. Even last time, I didn't say a thing. Some so-called 'Google' employee came to my live stream and said things. Videos were made. Plenty of articles were published."

In January, a viewer of Alpha Clasher, who claimed he was a Google employee, revealed that Battlegrounds Mobile India was returning soon. Suggesting a January unban date, Alpha Clasher's views provided enough material for his fans and multiple outlets to spark speculation.

After BGMI did not return, many showcased their disappointment with Pratik "Alpha Clasher." Hence, the fan-favorite content creator has avoided discussing unban rumors in his YouTube videos. Alpha Clasher is committed to creating more real-life and gaming content for his YouTube channel and Loco account.

Note: The quotes in this article have been translated by the writer.

