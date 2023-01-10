"I was offered to move to another region": BGMI athlete Saumraj on international offers

BGMI athlete Saumya "Saumraj" Raj, the former IGL of the disbanded roster Skylightz Gaming, also joined the PMGC Grand Finals' hype train. Like many other streamers, he also held a watch party livestream for the three-day-long global PUBG Mobile event on his YouTube channel.

During the stream, the BGMI star interacted with his followers and responded to various questions. Interestingly, Saumraj was also suggested by some of his fans to switch his region to contest at PMGC-like tournaments. The professional BGMI/PUBG Mobile gamer replied:

"I was offered to move to another region, but I don't want to shift to a foreign land. Turning to a foreign place will not work, as I want to make my country proud. If I move to another country, I will have to take their citizenship to play the tournaments."

Saumraj also seemed hopeful of Battlegrounds Mobile India's return and cited January 15 or 25 as the rumored date for its potential comeback.

Saumraj reveals BGMI dream team and opines on Indian teams' hypothetical chances to qualify for PMGC

Saumraj also revealed his Battlegrounds Mobile India dream team during his watch party stream. The pro player picked himself alongside Vivek "ClutchGod" Horo, Ritesh "Fierce" Nawandar, and Sohail "Hector" Shaikh. ClutchGod is part of GodLike Esports' roster, while Fierce and Hector are associated with Team XO and Team SouL, respectively.

Besides revealing his ideal Battlegrounds Mobile India line-up, Saumya "Saumraj" Raj also replied to a fan's hypothetical question about Indian teams' performances at PMGC, had they been contesting at PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) 2022. He stated:

"No team would have qualified for PMGC 2022. Considering the current situation, we (Indian teams) are lagging one year behind other global rosters."

Saumraj explained how it would take Indian players like him a year of practice to recover from the current situation, which is a consequence of the ban on BGMI. He also suggested that it would be impossible to recover from the same if the game gets banned again after a supposed return.

For the unversed, Saumraj was a member of Skylightz Gaming's Battlegrounds Mobile India roster, which got disbanded in December 2022. He informed his followers on December 14 regarding the discontinuation of Skylightz Gaming's BGMI operations in India while also mentioning that the roster was not associated with the esports organization anymore

Skylightz Gaming's Battlegrounds Mobile India team was the inaugural winner of BGIS (Battlegrounds Mobile India Series 2021).

