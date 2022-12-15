Skylightz Gaming shuts down BGMI operations in India, here’s why

In a surprising turn of events, Singapore-based esports organization Skylightz Gaming has ceased BGMI operations in India. The news was made public by Saumraj, one of the players who was part of the organization's Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) roster.

Saumraj made the announcement through an Instagram Story. He wrote:

Skylightz has stopped their BGMI operations in India. So we are not a part of it anymore. A new journey awaits.

Skylight Gaming, on the other hand, is yet to make an official announcement regarding the decision. However, it has been speculated that the decision was made due to the suspension of BGMI in India and the game's stagnant esports scene.

BGMI, the popular battle royale title from Krafton, launched on July 2, 2021 and was blocked and removed from the Google Play and App Stores on July 28, 2022, after orders from the Indian government.

It's been almost five months since the game was banned, and some organizations are done waiting for the game's suspension to get revoked. After the ban, Krafton stated that they would try to address the government's concerns to resolve the issues regarding BGMI.

However, the organization has not stopped all operations in India, as they recently unveiled their PUBG New State Mobile roster. The team is currently competing in the ongoing Snapdragon Invitational.

Skylightz Gaming's Battlegrounds Mobile roster had a successful run as they won the Battlegrounds Mobile India Series (BGIS): 2021. Apart from this, the squad finished in podium spots in multiple third-party tournaments. The team also performed remarkably in the Showdown: 2022, finishing fourth on the overall leaderboard. However, they failed to qualify for the PMWI.

Saumraj, Pukar, Vexe, and Gamlaboy began their esports journeys with PUBG Mobile, but they flourished while playing Battlegrounds Mobile for Skylightz Gaming and were able to make a name for themselves in the Indian esports scene. However, Vexe left the team earlier this year in August.

Skylightz Gaming's roster previously included Destro and veteran player Ronak, who have contributed to the squad's success on different occasions. Destro was part of the team during the India Series 2021 and played a vital role in their victory.

Skylightz Gaming also has PUBG Mobile rosters in Nepal and Indonesia. The Nepali roster for the organization recently competed in the League Stage of the PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC): 2022.

Although Saumraj announced the news on his Instagram handle, Skylightz Gaming is yet to make an official announcement. Considering their previous performances and caliber, the players on the roster will likely be picked up by reputable esports organizations in the near future.

