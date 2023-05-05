"I don't think it will return soon": 8bit Thug sceptical about BGMI's return

On May 4, 2023, S8UL's co-owner and renowned Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) streamer Animesh "Thug" Aggarwal hosted a livestream on his YouTube channel. During the broadcast, he spoke about various topics, including the possibility of BGMI returning in the near future. According to Thug, the game should come back to the Indian market, but he could not provide any definitive timeline for the unban.

He then mentioned that if the game did return, it should not get banned again. However, much to the disappointment of the viewers, he also highlighted that it is uncertain whether the game will return.

Timestamp: 0:58

His exact words were (translated from Hindi):

"To be honest, it should come, but you cannot talk of a definitive timeline. If it comes, it should not get banned again, but there is no clue as to when the game will return... I don't know exactly when but I don't think it will return soon."

Thug has an enormous fan following in the BGMI gaming and esports community. Hence, it comes as no shock that his latest comments on the game's unban has garnered a lot of interest among fans of the title.

8bit Thug cites alternative career options for Team SouL's BGMI esports players

Thug also answered a query regarding the future of Team SouL's BGMI esports players. In response, the streamer mentioned that if the game failed to return to the Indian market, the players of Team SouL would have no choice but to diversify for their own growth.

Thug added that they might have to shift to playing New State Mobile, which is currently booming in the Indian video gaming market. They could also become content creators like many others in the S8UL organization.

Timestamp: 3:24

His exact statements (translated from Hindi):

"If the game doesn't come back, then they don't have any choice but to diversify. They might have to shift to New State Mobile as well as create content."

Later on, in the same livestream, Thug talked about how several Battlegrounds Mobile India content creators and streamers stopped creating content based on the game after it was suspended. According to him, this led to the downfall of the game and had a significant impact on its player base and popularity.

