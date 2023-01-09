"I don't want to play scrims right now...": Neyoo on continuing with BGMI amidst the ban

Suraj "Neyoo" Majumdar, who is a part of GodLike Esports' BGMI (Battlegrounds Mobile India) roster, was recently seen streaming a PMGC watch party on his YouTube channel. He was online for all three days of the PMGC Grand Finals, during which he reacted to the gameplay and also interacted with his followers.

When one of the subscribers asked Majumdar about his return to playing BGMI scrims again, the GodLike athlete responded by saying:

"See, I will keep playing the Classic matches for the practice. However, I don't want to play scrims right now. I will play the scrims, will get killed during the matches, and end up pointing out 10 mistakes in myself. As a consequence, I will overthink about my gameplay even before the game makes a return. I do not want that."

He continued further, saying:

"I want the game to return so that I can play it with focus again (competively). Besides I will hopefully stream BGMI tommorow."

On being asked about the unban date of Battlegrounds Mobile India, Neyoo replied:

"I don't know guys, but it is coming back. However, I don't want any stress until the game makes a return."

Majumdar explained how he would like to continue grinding hard individually instead of committing to team practice until the Battlegrounds Mobile India ban gets reversed.

For the unversed, scrims are practice games played between two or more esports players or teams.

Note: The quotes in this article have been translated by the writer.

BGMI got blocked in July 2022 and is yet to make a return after five months

Many players are still playing Battlegrounds Mobile India as the servers are still active. However, one cannot find the Krafton-backed game in either Google Play Store or the Apple App Store, as MeitY (Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology) blocked it in July 2022.

Hence, Battlegrounds Mobile India has not received any new content like its global variant PUBG Mobile in more than five months. Aside from the updates, MeitY's decision to block BGMI in India has also impacted the game's esports ecosystem severely.

Since July 28, 2022, fans have not seen any Battlegrounds Mobile India esports tournaments as all of the related events were canceled. At the same time, Krafton has also refrained from providing many updates on the developments around the unban.

As per the initial reports, Battlegrounds Mobile India got blocked due to data security concerns. Hence, the only way that it can make a comeback is if developers resolve the prevalent issues. At the same time, fans should also avoid believing in the unban rumors that have been making rounds online in the absence of the game.

