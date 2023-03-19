"If given a chance, then definitely this game can be part of the esports": BGMI star Mortal believes Road to Valor has potential

Krafton’s Road to Valor: Empires went live earlier this week in India. Prominent BGMI star Naman “MortaL” Mathur was seen trying out the newly released strategy game in a recent livestream. The Indian star introduced it to his audience and addressed their queries.

Towards the beginning of the stream, a viewer asked for the creator's thoughts on whether the game would have an esports setup. To this, the BGMI YouTuber responded that he had been playing the game for the last few days and felt there was scope.

MortaL was quoted as saying the following:

“Look, I have been playing the game for the last three days and very honestly, it has the capability. If given a chance, then definitely this game can be part of the esports. Like, many players have previously played Age of Empires, and similar troops are available in the game, which is the best part."

"Guys it is a must try game": BGMI star Mortal on Road to Valor: Empires

The BGMI star was seen playing Krafton's new game recently. (Image via Instagram/ig_mortal)

Apart from talking about Road to Valor: Empires's potential to be an esport, the BGMI star also said the following about the newly launched strategy game:

"Guys it is a must try game. A few nights ago, I was planning to play a different game, but then I saw Mafia playing the game and decided to give it a go. Before I knew it, I had played Road to Valor: Empires all the way until the morning.”

Mortal added that he had played the game a lot and was already at battlefield 7 with more than 2600 trophies. He provided further insight into this quantum by adding that each match only provides about 25-30 trophies. Later, he even showcased his match history to the viewers.

Krafton collaborates with S8UL for Road to Valor: Empires

Krafton has collaborated with S8UL for the game's release. (Image via Krafton)

Road to Valor: Empires was released globally in 2022 and is essentially the successor to the popular mobile game Road to Valor: World War II. The game made its Indian debut on March 15, 2023, and was published by Krafton.

The developers collaborated with Team S8UL, a well-known organization, to scale the game’s popularity and create greater opportunities for participants, content creators, and others in the industry. Krafton has also provided Hindi as a language option for the Indian audience.

At its core, Road to Valor: Empires is a real-time PvP strategy game, slightly similar to Clash Royale, where players have the sole goal of utilizing the guardians (troops) on their deck to take down the enemy defense tower within the stipulated time. It remains to be seen how well the Indian audience reacts to the game.

