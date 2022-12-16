5 best Android games like Clash Royale

Supercell's real-time strategy (RTS) game, Clash Royale, has been a success due to its addictive gameplay. Being a Clash of Clans spin-off, it has received much success on Android and iOS/iPadOS, with over 100 million downloads and a positive reception from critics and fans alike.

One can build and defend decks in the card-battling game to outplay their enemies in 1v1 or 2v2 fights. The strategy-based gameplay is exciting and fast-paced, and is not that complicated to learn either. Thus, newbies can readily understand Clash Royale. Still, they will need to spend enough time to master Supercell's RTS title.

However, if players want to explore more options similar to Clash Royale, they can find many decent games in the Google Play Store.

Disclaimer: This list is not in any particular order and reflects the writer's personal views. Readers' opinions may vary.

5 best alternatives to real-time strategy game Clash Royale on Google Play Store

1) Spellbinders

Kiloo's strategy game, Spellbinders, offers exciting gameplay that resembles that of the Supercell-backed RTS title. Players get to defend their bases against their opponents while also using different spells and mana to choose their strategic movies on the battlefield.

However, Spellbinders does not require players to build their deck by collecting cards. Still, its fast-paced gameplay is exciting enough to keep them hooked. Furthermore, it has a decent average rating of 3.6 stars across almost 21K reviews and over 500K downloads.

2) Cards and Castles

The next addition to this list is another real-time strategy card battler, Cards and Castles, that players can try. It is available on Android, iOS, Windows, and macOS, which means one can easily find and install it without paying anything except for in-app purchases.

Although the game is a bit complicated compared to Clash Royale, one can always improve with experience. Cards and Castles allows players to choose from multiple factions for a unique combination of cards and skills that further assist them during in-game battles.

Furthermore, players can collect additional cards to construct different combos and strategies to outclass their enemies. The end goal in the game is to destroy the opponent's base. Cards and Castles boasts an average rating of 3.9 stars with over 500K downloads.

3) Deck Heroes: Legacy

Published by I Got Games, Deck Heroes: Legacy is another exciting strategy players can find in the Play Store. The game offers stunning visuals and multiple options to construct strategies with a horde of heroes and magical creatures.

The game's primary focus is defending the kingdom and defeating the enemies by destroying their base. Thus, one can focus on collecting cards and building decks while exploring the thrilling battles and engaging lore that the title has to offer.

Deck Heroes: Legacy has over 10 million downloads on the Google Play Store and an average rating of 3.6 across 411K reviews.

4) Battle Islands: Commanders

Battle Islands: Commanders, published by 505 Games and developed by DR Studios, is another worthy addition to this list. It has a similar gameplay pattern to Clash Royale, where one will have to construct and defend their base while also attacking an opponent.

The real-time strategy game allows gamers to build a battalion and march over to enemies' bases. One can further unlock various soldier units with unique tactics and strategies via supply crates. It also offers different locations to fight opponents. Additionally, one can find many other features after exploring the game.

The World War II-centric title has an average rating of 3.8 with over 100K downloads.

5) Brawl Stars

The final entry on this list is the massively popular Brawl Stars, which comes in PvP, 3v3, and Battle Royale modes. One can unlock and upgrade multiple Brawlers in the game, who offer their distinctly powerful Super Abilities, Star Powers, and gadgets. Thus, one can build different strategies for a variety of game modes available in the title.

Instead of destroying or defending the base, players are required to fight hard to collect and hold 10 gems in Gem Grab. At the same time, Heist mode requires guarding the team's safe and cracking open that of their opponents'. Thus, Brawl Stars requires different strategies and skills for players to master.

Currently, it has an average rating of 4.4 with over 100 million installs on the Play Store.

