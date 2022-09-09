5 best cards for the Retro Royale challenge in Clash Royale

The Retro Royale challenge Clash Royale offers players free participation and a chance to earn various rewards. It requires players to create an eight-card deck using the initial 66 cards and win 10 battles.

The in-game description of the Retro Royale challenge is as follows:

"Go back in time with Retro Royale! Create and play with a deck using the first 66 cards released in Clash Royale. 3 losses and you're out, but you will have a chance to reset your losses and keep your progress."

Players can choose any card ranging from Common to Legendary, whether unlocked or not, to create the eight-card deck.

In this article, we will explore the best cards for the Retro Royale challenge in Clash Royale.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

Prince, Elite Barbarians, and 3 other cards for the Retro Royale challenge in Clash Royale

1) Wizard

Cost: 5 Elixir

Damage: 373

Hitpoints: 955

Players can unlock the Wizard once they have progressed to Arena 4 in Clash Royale.

The Wizard is a powerful support troop that can be employed with cards like Hog Rider, Prince, and Mini Pekka due to its high damage. It can also be used to stop an enemy's swarm army from moving forward.

Due to its versatility, the Wizard is one of the strongest anti-air cards to utilize in the Retro Royale challenge. Wizards and Electro Wizards work well together to quickly take down opposing troops and towers.

2) Goblin Barrel

Cost: 3 Elixir

Damage: 159

Hitpoints: 267

One of the best Spell cards in Clash Royale, Goblin Barrel, can be unlocked when players reach Arena 3.

As soon as the Goblin Barrel is put into the battlefield, three goblins with high damage and hitpoints will charge the target. Players can utilize this card to destroy towers.

The Goblin Barrel is effective against cards that target buildings such as Miner and Hog Rider. Players should utilize it to attack towers as soon as the opposition uses one of its low-elixir counter-attack cards, such as Spirits, Log, or Zap.

3) Elite Barbarians

Cost: 6 Elixir

Damage: 508

Hitpoints: 1776

Once they reach Arena 10, players can use the Elite Barbarians card to summon two strong Barbarians with loads of hitpoints.

The Elite Barbarians are one of the strongest Common cards for Clash Royale's Retro Royale challenge. It can easily take down an opponent's towers.

The Elite Barbarians are a strong defensive card with the ability to counter-push. Players should pair Elite Barbarians with low-elixir cards like Arrows and Zap to deal with the enemy's horde of troops. Additionally, this card can be utilized with anti-air cards like Witch and Minions.

4) Prince

Cost: 5 Elixir

Damage: 519

Hitpoints: 2544

The Prince is one of Clash Royale's most effective Epic cards and deals a ton of damage to ground units. Due to its tremendous damage and hitpoints, it can easily remove troops with high DPS.

Players who have troops like Valkyrie, Wizard, and Baby Dragon on their eight-card decks can play the Prince as a counter-attack troop. The card has a charging ability, just like the Dark Prince, which helps increase both speed and damage. It can be used to block an enemy's advance or to stop an opposition force.

The Prince and Dark Prince complement each other effectively as counter-pushers.

5) Electro Wizard

Cost: 4 Elixir

Damage: 290

Hitpoints: 944

The Electro Wizard is one of the best splash damage troop cards in Clash Royale. It can be obtained by players once they reach Arena 8.

The Electro Wizard is a multi-target unit with strong damage powers. The card has the ability to slow down an opponent's troops, making it a potent counter to high damage cards in the Retro Royale challenge.

Friendly cards like Valkyrie and Mega Knight can be protected by the Electro Wizard from single-target cards like Inferno Dragon, Mighty Miner, and Inferno Tower.

