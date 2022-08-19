India’s 7SEA Esports grab 12th place as day 1 of PMWI 2022 Afterparty Showdown concludes

Day one of the PUBG Mobile World Invitational (PMWI): 2022 Afterparty concluded today. With six matches on the record, Alpha 7 Esports emerged as the table toppers, while Damwon Gaming from South Korea and Team Falcons from Saudi Arabia secured the second and third spot respectively.

However, 7SEA Esports, India's representatives at the tournament, had a horrendous outing as they finished in 12th with just 10 points. With that being said, a silver lining appeared in the form of a chicken dinner secured in their first duo match of the day. In a perilous battle, Scoutop's impeccable performance was crucial in securing the win against Stalwart Esports.

Unfortunately, the points gained in this match won't influence the overall standings.

7SEA Esports' performances on PMWI Afterparty Day one

The first game on Erangel saw 7SEA eliminated at the 10th spot. The team got caught in a tight spot and were shot down while trying to rotate. Coupled with that, they could only secure a single frag in their bout.

Alpha 7 Esports held first place after PMWI 2022 Afterparty day 1 (Image via PUBG Mobile)

Meanwhile, match two on Livik culminated in another failure as the side were swiftly eliminated by A7 Esports. Despite putting up a good fight, they could only muster a single kill and finish in 11th.

Match three saw a resurgence as 7SEA managed to impressively pull off a water rotation into the final circle. Despite losing to A7 Esports, the Vikendi game saw the team finish second with two frags.

Overall ranking of PMWI Afterparty Day 1 (Image via PUBG Mobile)

However, the fourth and fifth matches in Karakin and Sanhok made for poor showings as the Indian side were eliminated without any frags. While Karakin saw 7SEA fall prey to Stalwart Esports, Sanhok resulted in them getting swiftly eliminated by Vampire Esports.

The sixth and final game of the day at Miramar presented another horrible outing for the Indian side. Failing to secure any frags in their clash against Team Falcons, 7SEA Esports finished in a dismal 11th spot. With that being said, the match was clinched by Alpha Esports.

With 12 matches remaining in the tournament, 7SEA Esports would look to buckle up and rejuvenate their performances. Aside from that, Damwon Gaming, S2G, and Alpha7 Esports claimed two chicken dinners each and cemented their stake in the title.

